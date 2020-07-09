TRAFFIC AND CRIME BLOTTER

Arson dog leaves legacy of service

COURTESY PHOTO

Riley helped to put approximately a dozen arsonists in jail.

Riley proved to be humanity’s best friend as an arson dog working with the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Since 2013, Riley and Capt. Howard Orr of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to more than 60 calls for service throughout the tri-counties fire agencies, including as far as Coalinga.

But after seven years of dedicated service, Riley was put down this week because of a brain tumor that was diagnosed in April.

The county fire department noted Riley was instrumental in putting approximately a dozen arsonists in jail. Of the 60 calls for service, 40 were confirmed accelerants.

Riley was one of only four accelerant canines in California from the State Farm Insurance Arson Dog Program.

— Dave Mason

One-day closure on Highway 1

LOMPOC — Caltrans crews will close Highway 1 on Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. between Highway 101 in Las Cruces and State Route 246 near Lompoc.

According to a Caltrans news release, motorists traveling in both directions will take a detour through State Route 246.

Highway 1 will remain open for local traffic only between the Highway 101 and State Route 1 interchange. Access to Jalama Beach County Park will remain open. Drivers can only access Jalama Road from northbound Highway 1.

“This closure is necessary to install a bridge girder as part of the Salsipuedes Creek Bridge Replacement Project, which includes a retaining wall and fish passage,” the news release read.

Caltrans estimates the project will be complete in winter 2021.

For more information visit https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.

— Paul Gonzalez

Caltrans receives award for bridge repairs in Montecito

MONTECITO — Caltrans District 5 received an award for rebuilding six bridges on State Route 192 after the 2018 Montecito debris flow.

Caltrans spokesman Jim Shivers said the California Transportation Foundation awarded District 5 the Emergency Response/Repair Project of the Year on Monday.

The repaired bridges include the Arroyo Paredon Bridge and Montecito Creek Bridge.

Caltrans District 5 includes Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Monterey, San Benito and Santa Cruz counties.

— Paul Gonzalez

Hot Springs Road closure set

MONTECITO — Hot Springs Road will be closed on Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

According to a Santa Barbara County news release, the closure will allow Southern California Edison contractors to replace a power pole at 670 Hot Springs Road.

— Paul Gonzalez