Traffic and Crime Blotter

Search for former ‘Glee’ actress continues

LAKE PIRU — Ventura County Sheriff’s Office dive teams continued the search for missing Glee actress Naya Rivera on Thursday.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, the lake was closed to the public during the search Thursday morning.

The U.S. Coast Guard sent an MH-65 Dolphin air crew to help with the search.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a possible drowning victim on Wednesday evening. Ms. Rivera, 33, was at Lake Piru with her young child when she went missing.

— Paul Gonzalez

Oak Grove Drive closure today

MONTECITO — Oak Grove Drive is closed today from 7 a.m.to 5 p.m.

According to a Santa Barbara County news release, the road closure will run from Veloz Drive to Piedras Drive. Road crews will pave Oak Grove Drive during the closure.

— Paul Gonzalez