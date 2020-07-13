Traffic and Crime Blotter

Horse rescued from water trough

GOLETA — Firefighters rescued a distressed horse from a water trough Sunday morning.

According to Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman Daniel Bertucelli, at 6:50 a.m. firefighters responded to a property on Vieja Drive in unincorporated Goleta.

When the first engine company arrived, they found a fully grown horse had fallen into a water trough and was unable to escape. The engine company called for a battalion company and when the extra manpower arrived, the team moved the horse out of the trough.

The Santa Barbara Equine Assistance and Evacuation Team members also responded.

A veterinarian evaluated the horse at the scene. The animal’s condition was not released.

– Paul Gonzalez

Ventura County Sheriff’s Office warns against search for actress

LAKE PIRU — The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office warned residents against searching Lake Piru for missing actress Naya Rivera on their own on Sunday.

Ms. Rivera went missing on Wednesday during a boating trip on the lake with her son.

According to a Sheriff’s Office news release, the lake was closed on Sunday. Temperatures at the lake hit the 90s and the terrain around the lake is steep.

“Our teams are well equipped and highly trained. We don’t want to have to rescue you,” the statement read.

– Paul Gonzalez