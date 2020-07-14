TRAFFIC AND CRIME BLOTTER

Goleta fire slows traffic

ARTHUR VON WIESENBERGER/NEWS-PRESS

Air support helps the Santa Barbara County Fire Department’s efforts against a Goleta vegetation fire Monday. The fire produced large plumes of smoke that slowed traffic in the southbound lanes of Highway 101.

GOLETA — A vegetation fire produced large plumes of smoke and brought Highway 101 traffic to a standstill Monday afternoon.

The blaze was reported at 2:20 p.m. between Los Carneros Road and Fairview Avenue in Goleta. The Santa Barbara County Fire Department’s ground crew and a county air support unit helicopter battled the fire, which grew to one acre.

On Highway 101, southbound traffic crawled in the face of the smoke.

The fire occurred in a homeless camp, Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman Capt. Daniel Bertucelli wrote in a tweet at 3:38 p.m. “Forward progress stopped. Crews will remain on scene for mop up.”

No injuries were reported, and the fire is under investigation.

— Dave Mason

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS

Road closure on Palomino Road

SANTA BARBARA — A section of Palomino Road will be closed on Thursday so Southern California Edison contractors can replace a power pole.

According to a Santa Barbara County news release, 1500 Palomino Road north of Williams Way will be closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

— Paul Gonzalez

Orcutt Road closure set

ORCUTT – Sections of Orcutt Road will be closed Monday through July 24.

According to a Santa Barbara County news release, northbound Orcutt Road will be closed at Foster Road, with detours west to Highway 135, north on Highway 135 and east to Lakeview Road.

The temporary detour will be effective during “working hours” not including weekends.

— Paul Gonzalez

Missing “Glee” actress’ body found at Lake Piru

LAKE PIRU — Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office officials revealed a body was found at Lake Piru on Monday morning. TMZ reported the body was of actress Naya Rivera.

Ms. Rivera went missing from the lake on July 8 during a boat ride with her young son. She played Santana Lopez on the hit TV show “Glee” from 2009 to 2015.

— Paul Gonzalez.