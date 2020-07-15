TRAFFIC AND CRIME BLOTTER

Vegetation fire burns three acres

COURTESY PHOTO

BUELLTON — A small vegetation fire broke out Tuesday afternoon along Highway 101 about two miles north of the city of Buellton, authorities said.

The fire was reported around 1:20 p.m. The Santa Barbara County Fire Department launched a full vegetation response and arriving units reported a small fire burning at a slow rate of speed along the south side of the 101, said Capt. Daniel Bertucelli, fire spokesman.

Ground crews placed hose lines on the south and north flanks of the fire and were assisted by an Air Support helicopter. The forward progress of the fire was halted at three acres, Capt. Bertucelli said.

Traffic restrictions were in place for a time. No injuries were reported and no structures were threatened.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

— Mitchell White

Man arrested in attempted murder

SANTA MARIA — A Santa Maria man was arrested Sunday following the service of a warrant for an attempted murder charge, police said.

At 9:46 a.m. Sunday, officers with the Santa Maria Police Department were dispatched to a report of vandalism at a residence in the 200 block of North Western Avenue. As officers arrived, they discovered a man suffering from a head injury in the 900 block of West Main Street. Patrol officers rendered first aid until an ambulance arrived and determined the victim was related to the vandalism call, according to a department news release.

“The investigation determined that the injured male had been struck with a shovel,” authorities said.

An arrest warrant was authored for Juan Carlos Arizaga-Rosas, 37. At 2:42 p.m. Sunday, officers returned to the residence in the 200 block of North Western Avenue and found Mr. Arizaga-Rosas in the front yard and he was taken into custody.

The victim, who suffered serious injuries, was transported to a local hospital for treatment and is expected to survive, police said.

— Mitchell White

One injured in hotel fire

SANTA MARIA — One person was injured in a fire Tuesday morning at the Hampton Inn & Suites in Santa Maria, authorities said.

Crews with the Santa Maria City Fire Department arrived on scene early Tuesday and found a fire on the second floor that was kept in check by the sprinkler system, the department posted on Twitter.

The victim was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center via ground ambulance.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

— Mitchell White