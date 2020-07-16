Traffic and Crime Blotter

Dog rescued from drainpipe

COURTESY PHOTO

A 2-year-old dog, Sophie, was rescued by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department Wednesday after being stuck in a drainpipe for several days.

ISLA VISTA – A 2-year-old dog, Sophie, was rescued by Santa Barbara County Fire Department crews Wednesday after being trapped in a drainpipe at UCSB for several days, authorities said.

At 12:57 p.m., fire crews responded to Mesa Road in between Los Carneros Road and Stadium Way after a person reported a dog was trapped in the storm drain. Crews on scene made access to the 18-inch storm drain and found the dog under the roadway in a confined space inside the drain, said Capt. Daniel Bertucelli, fire spokesman.

Crews used a charged hose line to coax the dog, which weighed between 10 to 15 lbs., to an awaiting firefighter. No water was used to help remove the dog from the drain, Capt. Bertucelli said.

The dog made its way to the firefighter, taken to the surface and was reunited with its owner. Sophie had reportedly been missing for 30 days and was in the drain to two to three days, Capt. Bertucelli said.

— Mitchell White

Man arrested in wrong-way collision

SANTA MARIA — A Santa Maria man was arrested following a wrong-way, head-on collision Tuesday night on State Route 135 near Santa Maria, authorities said.

The collision occurred around 9:42 p.m. on the southbound side of the 135 just north of the “Y” intersection with State Route 1. Fidel Ortiz-Pausana, 26, was driving north in the southbound No. 1 lane as Nicholas A. Ainza, 33, of Santa Maria, was traveling south on the highway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Mr. Ortiz-Pausana was traveling directly in the path of Mr. Ainza when the collision occurred. Both men suffered minor injuries and both vehicles sustained major damage, the CHP said.

Mr. Ortiz-Pausana was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury.

— Mitchell White

Naya Rivera’s death ruled accidental drowning

VENTURA — The Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office determined actress Naya Rivera died of an accidental drowning.

Ms. Rivera’s autopsy results were consistent with drowning. Examiners did not find any traumatic injuries or disease, authorities announced Tuesday.

No evidence suggests drugs or alcohol played a role in Ms. Rivera’s death, however, toxicology results are still pending.

Ms. Riviera, 33, went missing on July 8 during a pontoon boat trip with her 4-year-old son on Lake Piru. Ventura County Sheriff’s Office search teams found Ms. Rivera’s body floating in the lake on Monday.

Ms. Rivera was best known for her role as cheerleader Santana Lopez on the hit TV show “Glee.”

— Paul Gonzalez

Two injured in rollover crash

GOLETA — Two elderly people suffered major injuries in a single-vehicle rollover crash Wednesday morning on Highway 101 near Refugio State Beach, authorities said.

At 5:25 a.m., a red 2019 Chevrolet Equinox was traveling south on the 101 north of Arroyo Hondo Vista Point. For unknown reasons, the vehicle was unable to navigate a turn and crashed into the guardrail and center divider, said Officer Shannon Sams, spokeswoman for the California Highway Patrol.

The vehicle wound up on its roof before coming to rest in the No. 2 southbound lane.

The driver, an 85-year-old man, and passenger, an 83-year-old woman, suffered major injuries. Both occupants, whose names were withheld, were transported via ground ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

— Paul Gonzalez