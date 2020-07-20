Traffic and Crime Blotter

Lompoc police investigate shooting

LOMPOC — Lompoc Police Department officers are investigating a Saturday-evening shooting.

According to an LPD news release, officers were dispatched to the intersection of East Airport Avenue and North 4th Street at 5:41 p.m. on reports of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found evidence that suggested a shooting had occurred. They did not locate any victims or suspects in the area.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can contact the Lompoc Police Department at 805-875-8120.