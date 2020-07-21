Traffic and Crime Blotter

Crash on Calle Laureles

SANTA BARBARA — A vehicle and motorcycle collided Monday morning near the intersection of Calle Laureles and State Street.

According to emergency radio traffic, the crash occurred at 11:13 a.m.

– Paul Gonzalez

Power outage off Cathedral Oaks Road

GOLETA — A power outage affected five Southern California Edison customers on Monday.

According to an SCE report, the outage was caused by equipment failure. The outage was located near the intersection of Cathedral Oaks Road and Winchester Circle.

An SCE repair crew was on its way to the scene at 2:36 p.m. The crew estimated power will be restored by 8:30 p.m.

– Paul Gonzalez