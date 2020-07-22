Traffic and Crime Blotter

Attempted murder suspect may have fled county

JAIME SOTO HERNANDEZ

SANTA BARBARA — An attempted murder suspect who pointed an assault rifle at a woman at a North Milpas Street restaurant may have fled the county.

According to a Santa Barbara Police Department news release, officers are searching for suspect Jamie Soto Hernandez, 41, of Ojai.

On July 9, at 6:30 p.m. SBPD received 911 calls reporting a Hispanic man in his 40s brandishing an AK-47-style assault rifle on a patio in the 600 block of North Milpas Street. Witnesses say the restaurant was Los Agaves. Officers spread out through the area within minutes.

SBPD officials say video surveillance confirms witness statements that claimed Mr. Soto confronted a woman at the restaurant. Officers classified the incident as a “domestic violence assault.”

“The assailant then pointed the assault rifle at the woman, manipulated the firearm and attempted to fire. The firearm possibly malfunctioned,” the report read.

Mr. Soto fled the scene in a late-model GMC truck before officers could arrive.

SBPD detectives, with the assistance of multiple Southern California law enforcement agencies, worked to bring Mr. Hernandez into custody; however, he was able to escape. During the investigation, detectives found a firearm magazine with twenty-four 7.62mm rounds that appear to be the firearm magazine that was paired with the weapon used in the attempted murder case.

Detectives also found Mr. Hernandez’s vehicle that evening in Southern California.

Police say Mr. Hernandez is likely no longer in the area, but his regional associates may know his whereabouts. Anyone with information on Mr. Hernandez can contact SBPD Detective Megan Harrison at 805-897-2343.

– Paul Gonzalez

COVID-19 positive inmate booked at County Jail

SANTA BARBARA — Deputies booked an inmate who is COVID-19 positive into the main jail on Monday.

According to a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office news release, Lompoc Police Department officers arrested the suspect who claimed to be COVID-19 positive. Officers took the suspect to an area hospital where he was confirmed to be COVID-19 positive. Then jail staff booked him into the County Jail “with precautions.” Jail staff housed the inmate in a negative pressure housing area.

According to jail statistics, there are 11 COVID-19 positive inmates in County Jail. Seven of those inmates are being medically monitored and treated, one has recovered and jail staff have released three inmates from custody.

– Paul Gonzalez

Sunset closure set

SANTA BARBARA — Santa Barbara County officials set a road closure on Sunset Road for July 27.

According to a county news release, Sunset Road will be closed to through traffic from La Cumbre Road to Hope Avenue. The closure will run until July 31 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The closure will allow county crews to install a culvert.

– Paul Gonzalez

Second suspect charged in Army soldier’s death

LOMPOC — A second suspect has been charged in the 2019 shooting death of Army specialist Marlon Brumfield.

According to a Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office report, prosecutors charged Walter Morales Jr., 26, of Lompoc with murder with street terrorism, personal use of a firearm and gang enhancements on Monday.

Co-defendant Francisco Gutierrez-Ortega, 25, of Santa Maria was charged with murder in Mr. Brumfield’s death in 2019.

Spc. Brumfield was shot and killed in Lompoc in the early morning hours on Sept. 8. 2019. Lompoc Police Department officers found him near the intersection of Ocean Avenue and A Street.

– Paul Gonzalez