Traffic and Crime Blotter

Barricade suspect arrested

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS

Donald Cameron, 51, was arrested Friday after barricading himself inside the bathroom of an apartment in the 800 block of Camino del Sur in Isla Vista.

ISLA VISTA — A Santa Barbara man was arrested Friday afternoon after barricading himself inside a bathroom of an apartment in the 800 block of Camino del Sur in Isla Vista, authorities said.

At 12:01 p.m. Friday, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area after a request from the property manager or owner, who reported a man was squatting in one of the apartments, said Raquel Zick, sheriff’s spokeswoman.

Deputies made contact with the suspect, identified as 51-year-old Donald Cameron, through a window at the apartment. Authorities spent the next 80 minutes negotiating with Mr. Cameron, who refused to exit the apartment. A few family members were on scene, who also tried to get Mr. Cameron to surrender peacefully.

Around 2 p.m., authorities deployed a chemical irritant through the window and Mr. Cameron exited the residence and was taken into custody without further incident, Ms. Zick said.

Mr. Cameron was arrested on suspicion of burglary, vandalism and obstruction of a peace officer.

— Mitchell White

One injured in outbuilding fire

CARPINTERIA — One person suffered minor burns Thursday afternoon in an outbuilding fire in Carpinteria, authorities said.

The fire was reported just before 12:17 p.m. Thursday in the 5600 block of Casitas Pass Road.

Crews found an outbuilding with a heavy fire load attached to a single-family residence fully involved with fire. Units on scene were able to prevent the fire from spreading home and surrounding vegetation, according to the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District.

The victim, whose name was withheld, was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment and has since been released, authorities said.

Mutual aid was provided by personnel from the Montecito Fire Protection District, Ventura County Fire Department and Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

–– Mitchell White

Traffic breaks planned in Montecito

MONTECITO — Motorists traveling in each direction of Highway 101 in Montecito will experience 10-minute intermittent traffic breaks Sunday morning.

The traffic breaks will be in place from 6 to 10 a.m. Sunday between Olive Mill and San Ysidro roads. The breaks are needed to allow Fiber Tel Communications to move aerial and overhead cables across the highway to install nearby poles, according to Caltrans officials.

The California Highway Patrol will be on scene to ensure safety. Motorists are reminded to move over and slow down when driving through construction zones.

— Mitchell White