Traffic and Crime Blotter

Ventura County Jail inmate death

VENTURA — A Ventura County Jail inmate died on Sunday morning.

According to a Ventura County Sheriff’s Office news release, at 6:06 a.m. deputies discovered Jared Ross was experiencing a medical emergency in his cell. Deputies administered first aid and called for jail medical staff.

Ventura City Fire and American Medical Response personnel responded, but were unable to revive Mr. Ross. First responders pronounced Mr. Ross dead at 6:50 a.m.

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of Mr. Ross’ death.

– Paul Gonzalez

Victim beaten during vehicle theft

GOLETA — On Sunday, sheriff’s deputies arrested a man and woman suspected of beating a victim in an attempt to steal his vehicle.

According to a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office news release, at 9:43 a.m., deputies responded to a 911 call that reported a man with a gun in a hotel in the 6800 block of Hollister Avenue.

When deputies arrived, they located 43-year-old Kelly Espinoza of Pico Rivera and 20-year-old John Chavez Hernandez of Covina attempting to flee the scene on foot. Deputies found a hidden replica Glock pellet gun and luggage taken from a hotel room.

Deputies spoke with the victim and determined Mr. Espinoza and Mr. Hernandez followed him into his hotel room, closed the doors behind them and demanded the keys to his vehicle. When the victim refused to comply, they battered him with the replica gun, deputies say.

The victim forced himself out of the room and ran into the parking lot where witnesses called 911.

Deputies searched the victim’s hotel room and found property left behind by the suspects including “equipment that indicated this crime was planned.”

The victim suffered moderate injuries, but did not require medical attention.

Ms. Espinosa was booked into County Jail on suspicion of felonies for false imprisonment, burglary, conspiracy and robbery. She is being held on $50,000 bail.

Mr. Hernandez was booked on suspicion of felony burglary, conspiracy, robbery, and assault with a firearm. He is being held on $50,000 bail.

– Paul Gonzalez