Traffic and Crime Blotter

Domestic incident ends in standoff

SANTA BARBARA — A police standoff sparked by a domestic violence call ended peacefully Sunday morning.

Santa Barbara Police Department spokesman said officers responded to a domestic violence call in the 100 block of Oceano Avenue shortly after 5 a.m.

When police arrived, a male subject barricaded himself in an apartment. The SBPD SWAT team responded and officers arrested the subject peacefully at 8:25 a.m.

— Paul Gonzalez

Police investigation triple stabbing

SANTA MARIA – The Santa Maria Police Department is investigating a triple stabbing that occurred late Saturday.

The incident was reported around 11 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of North Railroad Avenue. The extent of the injuries were unknown, though at least one person was transported to the hospital for treatment, said Sgt. Scott Casey, police spokesman.

Police were actively investigating the circumstances of the incident on Sunday. No arrests have been made.

— Mitchell White

COURTESY PHOTO

The Santa Maria Police Department is investigating an armed carjacking that took place Saturday night.

Police investigating armed carjacking

SANTA MARIA — An armed carjacking occurred Saturday night in the 200 block of Loleta Lane, police said.

The incident was reported just before midnight Saturday, wrapping up a day of “serious crimes” throughout the city, the Santa Maria Police Department posted on Twitter.

“Serious crimes taking place near the end of a 300+ call for service day. Criminals don’t take days off even during these trying times,” the department tweeted.

No arrests have been made and an investigation is continuing.

— Mitchell Whte

Power outage in Goleta

GOLETA — More than 3,400 Southern California Edison customers in Goleta were without power for a time Sunday afternoon.

According to the SCE outage map, the outage was reported around 4 p.m. on Turnpike Road near San Marcos High School. Some 3,427 customers were affected, officials said.

Several businesses and residences along Turnpike Road, Hollister Avenue and the nearby community were impacted, according to scanner radio traffic.

The outage also impacted the traffic signals at the intersection of South Turnpike Road and San Gordiano Avenue, as balloons hit the power lines in the area, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Power was restored by 4:45 p.m., according to SCE.

— Mitchell White

Two found safe after extensive search

SANTA BARBARA – Two paddle boarders were located safely onshore following an hours-long search Sunday afternoon in the area of Leadbetter Beach in Santa Barbara, authorities said.

The Santa Barbara City Fire Department received a report at 3:30 p.m. Sunday of a possible ocean rescue. A caller reported two people got into the water at Arroyo Burro Beach and were outside the kelp line offshore and were traveling east toward Leadbetter Beach, said Battalion Chief Robert Mercado, fire spokesman.

A lifeguard at Arroyo Burro thought the subjects were in distress and attempted a rescue, but was unable to reach the subjects because they were moving out to sea so quickly, Battalion Chief Mercado said.

Units were stationed at nearby areas with beach access and did not report seeing anyone in the water. A Santa Barbara County Fire Department helicopter was deployed, along with a pair of Harbor Patrol boats and a Coast Guard helicopter and a grid search ensued.

The lifeguard told authorities they had made contact with a person who exited the water at Leadbetter Point, who told the lifeguard he and a friend were attempting to paddle all the way from Arroyo Burro to Leadbetter.

The other paddle boarder exited the water near Thousand Steps and the search was cancelled.

“It was the best case scenario, barring someone actually being out there. We felt comfortable with all the information to make that determination (to cancel the search),” Battalion Chief Mercado told the News-Press.

The subjects, described as two adult males, were uninjured.

With the strong winds and seriousness of the call, Battalion Chief Mercado commended the person who phoned in the incident.

“We don’t want to discourage people from calling 911 if they believe it’s a legitimate emergency,” he said. “Our position is to respond and this was a good situation that we didn’t have to rescue anybody, no one’s lost at sea and that’s what we expect from the public — when they call we’re going to show up and try and make the situation better than how we found it.”

— Mitchell White

Brush fire burns quarter acre

SANTA BARBARA– A small vegetation fire was reported Sunday night and burned approximately a quarter acre near Rancho Oso Campground in Santa Barbara, authorities said.

The fire was reported around 6:43 p.m. at the campground, at 3750 Paradise Road. The Santa Barbara County Fire Department launched a full vegetation response and was assisted by crews with the Los Padres National Forest, which handled the incident, according to authorities.

County fire crews were cancelled just before 7 p.m. amid a Red Flag Warning for the Santa Barbara County South Coast and local mountains.

According to an alert issued Sunday afternoon by the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management, winds up to 60 mph possible in some areas. During Red Flag conditions, critical fire weather conditions are observed, consisting of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures.

Due to the Red Flag Warning, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department increased staffing and had additional resources staged throughout the area. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

— Mitchell White