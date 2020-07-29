Traffic and Crime Blotter

Fatal shooting in Lompoc

LOMPOC — A 30-year-old man was killed in a Monday evening shooting in Lompoc, police said.

According to a Lompoc Police Department news release, the shooting was reported around 8:06 p.m. in the 700 block of West Chestnut Avenue near O Street.

Officers arrived and located the victim and rendered medical aid until medics arrived. The victim, whose identity was withheld, was transported to the Lompoc hospital emergency room where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The investigation is continuing and no arrests have been made. Anyone with information on the shooting can contact the Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341 or through the department’s mobile app.

The app is available on the Google Play store and Apple store.

— Paul Gonzalez

Black bear sighting in Montecito

MONTECITO — Residents spotted a black bear roaming through Montecito on Monday morning.

CBS News anchor Gayle King broke the news on her Instagram account. Ms. King, a longtime friend of Montecito resident Oprah Winfrey, was broadcasting from Ms. Winfrey’s Montecito residence when a security guard informed her of the bear.

“You’re not going to believe what just happened at the Santa Barbara Bureau,” Ms. King captioned her Instagram post.

Ms. King is co-anchor of “CBS This Morning.” She has been co-hosting the program recently from Ms. Winfrey’s residence while other anchors report from CBS’ New York City headquarters.

— Paul Gonzalez

Vegetation fires quickly put out

SANTA BARBARA — A pair of vegetation fires were quickly put out Tuesday by Los Padres National Forest crews.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the fires broke out at around 12:13 p.m. on Stagecoach Road under the Cold Spring Canyon Arch Bridge.

A County Fire Department spokesman said crews held the fires to under half an acre.

State Route 154 was closed for a time on Tuesday afternoon. The cause of the fires is under investigation.

— Paul Gonzalez