Traffic and Crime Blotter

One displaced in structure fire

COURTESY PHOTO

GOLETA — One person was displaced following a structure fire Tuesday night in the 100 block of Camino de Vida in the Goleta Valley, authorities said.

The fire was reported around 7:35 p.m. Tuesday. The Santa Barbara County Fire Department launched a full structure response, and arriving units found medium to heavy smoke coming from the second story of an apartment, said Capt. Daniel Bertucelli, fire spokesman.

Crews made entry and located a grease fire that extended into the cabinets and other areas of the kitchen. Crews quickly extinguished the fire and conducted an excessive overhaul.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

— Mitchell White

Santa Barbara County Fire Safe Council launches new website

GOLETA — The Santa Barbara Fire Safe Council launched a new website to provide resources and information on wildfire risk.

The website is available at www.sbfiresafecouncil.org.

Users can look up information on current wildfires, wildfire protection plans and the Ready! Set! Go! programs.

The website also provides access to published papers on Santa Barbara County fire history.

— Paul Gonzalez

Gaviota rest areas closed

GAVIOTA — The Gaviota rest areas are closed for maintenance through Sunday.

Caltrans spokesman Jim Shivers said the closure will allow maintenance crews to service the water systems.

“An update on reopening will be provided when it is known,” Mr. Shivers said.

— Paul Gonzalez

Highway 101 improvements near completion

ORCUTT — A reconstruction project on the northbound Highway 101 on and off ramps near Orcutt is nearly complete.

According to a Caltrans news release, the project will accommodate a new signalized intersection at the Clark Avenue Interchange. Caltrans officials expect the project to be complete by next month.

For the project’s final phase, Caltrans crews will install temporary stop signs at the northbound 101 on and offramps at Clark Avenue.

“These ramps have been reconstructed to ensure a safe environment at this new signalized intersection,” the news release read.

The project also includes minor widening to the southbound 101 on and offramps and repaving on Clark Avenue adjacent to the 101.

— Paul Gonzalez