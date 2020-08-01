Traffic and Crime Blotter

Three suspected gang members arrested

COURTESY PHOTOS

Police seized a loaded handgun and more than 13 grams of methamphetamine during the arrest of three suspected Santa Maria gang members.

LOMPOC — Three suspected Santa Maria area gang members were arrested Thursday morning following a traffic stop in the 700 block of West Walnut Avenue in Lompoc, police said.

At approximately 4:18 a.m. Thursday, Lompoc police officers developed “probably cause” to stop a suspicious vehicle. The driver and two occupants were detained, according to a department news release.

Arturo Alvarez

Nunez Escamilla

Joel Rivera

The driver, 23-year-old Arturo Tovar Alvarez, of Santa Maria, was found to be on active probation with full search terms. The occupants, 19-year-old Kevin Nunez Escamilla, and 18-year-old Joel Angel Jesus Rivera, also of Santa Maria, were also on probation with search terms, police said.

Police found a concealed loaded .40 caliber handgun “which had the serial number obliterated,” an illegal large capacity loaded magazine and more than 13 grams of methamphetamine, according to authorities.

All three were booked in the Lompoc Jail on suspicion of multiple felony charges, including gun, drug and gang charges. Their probation was revoked and they are unable to post bail, police said.

–– Mitchell White

Bomb squad called for suspicion package

GOLETA — Portions of Hollister Avenue in Goleta were shut down on Friday following reports of a suspicious package in the area.

Around 1 p.m. Friday, traffic was being diverted on Hollister Avenue from Dearborn Place to Kellogg Avenue while the package was investigated. Drivers were advised to avoid the area while law enforcement was present, said Raquel Zick, spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

The Sheriff’s Office deployed a bomb robot and the package was determined not to be suspicious, Ms. Zick said.

The roadway was reopened by 2 p.m.

— Mitchell White

Thousands of pot plants destroyed

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department’s Cannabis Compliance Team destroyed approximately 4,000 illegal marijuana plants Thursday during the service of a search warrant in the Sierra Madre area of the Los Padres National Forest.

While authorities were destroying the plants, personnel encountered dangerous chemicals that pose a significant risk of death if ingested. Due to the chemical hazards, detectives were unable to conduct a reclamation mission to clean up the area. Detectives are coordinating with the U.S. Forest Service for assistance with cleanup, said Raquel Zick, sheriff’s spokeswoman.

Authorities were assisted in the warrant service by wardens from the Department of Fish and Wildlife and agents assigned to the Campaign Against Marijuana Planting.

“The purpose of the warrant was to identify and eradicate illegal marijuana growth as well as to stop and deter environmental damages created by these illegal operations,” Ms. Zick said. “Unauthorized rural marijuana grows are not only a violation of criminal law, but also several environmental laws related to conservation and waterways. Some of the damages caused by illegal marijuana grows are related to damming and diverting water from natural waterways, contamination of lands by outlawed poisons such as carbofuran, and increased fire risk from make-shift stoves, fires and other flammables. When these grows have run their operational cycle they are often abandoned, leaving behind trash and hazardous materials.”

No suspects were encountered and the investigation is ongoing.

–– Mitchell White

Vegetation fire burns 10 acres

LOS ALAMOS — A vegetation fire broke out Friday afternoon in the 6000 block of Cat Canyon Road just east of Los Alamos, authorities said.

The fire was reported around 2:50 p.m. The Santa Barbara County Fire Department launched a full vegetation response, including aircraft, engines, dozers and hand crews. As of 3:30 p.m., the fire had burned an estimated 10 acres and forward progress was stopped, said Capt. Daniel Bertucelli, fire spokesman.

No structures were threatened. Ground crews were laying hose lines to create a line around the fire while being assisted by water-dropping helicopters and air tankers, Capt. Bertucelli said.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

— Mitchell White

Traffic breaks planned next week

LOMPOC — Motorists traveling in each direction of State Route 1 near the intersection of State Route 246 will experience up to 10-minute intermittent traffic breaks next week.

The breaks are planned from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. They are necessary for Michels Pacific Energy to move cables across the highway for installation on nearby replaced power poles, according to Caltrans officials.

The California Highway Patrol will be present to ensure safety. Motorists are reminded to move over and slow down when driving through construction zones.

— Mitchell White

Closures planned for Highway 101 widening project

CARPINTERIA — Several lane closures are planned next week as work continues on the Linden and Casitas Pass Highway 101 widening project in Carpinteria.

From 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday, one northbound lane will be closed from Bailard to Evans avenues. A similar closure is planned during the overnight hours Monday through Thursday. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday, the 101 northbound offramp at Casitas Pass Road and the onramp at Linden Avenue will be closed, according to Caltrans officials.

From 10 p.m. Sunday to 7:30 a.m. Monday, one southbound lane will be closed from Evans to Bailard avenues. A similar closure is planned during overnight hours Monday through Thursday.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday, the 101 southbound onramp and offramp at Casitas Pass Road will be closed, as well the offramp at Linden Avenue, officials said.

The northbound 101 onramp at Casitas Pass Road will be closed for the next five weeks. The closure will allow crews to shift northbound freeway lanes and install concrete on part of the 101.

The majority of the highway improvements are open. Via Real from the northbound 101 offramp at Casitas Pass Road over Carpinteria Creek will open within a month. Motorists are advised to expect to see crews finishing up construction details throughout the project site.

Starting at 7 a.m. Monday, crews will repave Old Linden Avenue and the roadway will be closed to vehicles until paving is complete. Crews continue work on the new roundabout at the 101 and Linden Avenue, Via Real, Casitas Pass Road and Ogan Road.

— Mitchell White

Distracted driving enforcement planned

LOMPOC — The Lompoc Police Department will focus on distracted driving enforcement during the month of August.

Officers will focus their efforts on drivers that are talking, texting, using an app or any other action on their phone that is not hands-free and violates the state’s cell phone law. A violation is subject to a fine for the first offense, and possibly doubled for the second offense, authorities said.

Police say that cell phones remain the top distraction for motorists. According to the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration, 3,450 people were killed in 2016 due to distracted drivers. A 2018 survey by Fresno State and the California Office of Traffic Safety found nearly 5% of California drivers were using their phone illegally behind the wheel.

“Using the phone should be the last thing a driver focuses on. Text messaging, phone calls, emails, pictures, videos or social media posts can all wait. None of these things are worth risking your life and the lives of other drivers and passengers around you,” police said. “In this day and age, it is natural instinct to answer the phone or read a text, but the focus for drivers should be on the road. Other distractions include eating, grooming, talking to passengers, using GPS, adjusting the radio, taking off a jacket, or reaching for an object on the floor.”

Motorists are advised to resist the urge of using their phones, either by silencing the ringer or putting it out of reach.

Funding for the enforcement is provided by a grant from the OTS through the NHTSA.

— Mitchell White