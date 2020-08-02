Traffic and Crime Blotter

Two injured in collision

SANTA MARIA — Two people were injured Saturday in a vehicle collision in the 1500 block of South Bradley Road in Santa Maria, authorities said.

The collision was reported at 6:48 p.m. Two people were transported to a local hospital for treatment, including one who suffered moderate injuries and another who suffered minor injuries, according to the Santa Maria City Fire Department.

Both involved vehicles sustained significant front end damage. Traffic restrictions were in place for a time following the collision.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating