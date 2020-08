SBC rescues dog

COURTESY PHOTO

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department rescued a dog that had fallen 75 to 100 feet off a cliff at More Mesa Bluffs on Sunday. The dog was uninjured.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to a call that a dog had fallen off a cliff at More Mesa Bluffs at 9:46 Sunday morning.

The dog fell near Mockingbird Lane, and the fire department, an engine company and another rescue company from Station 11 responded.

The dog was approximately 75 to 100 feet over the side. The fire department put a firefighter over the side, secured the dog and lowered it back down the beach.

The dog was not injured and is back with its owner.