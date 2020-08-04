Traffic and Crime Blotter

Rollover in Orcutt

COURTESY SANTA BARBARA COUNTY FIRE DEPARTMENT

A vehicle was involved in a rollover Monday in Orcutt.

ORCUTT — A high-speed, single-vehicle rollover took place Monday at State Route 1 and Solomon Road.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to the incident, which affected two people. Both patients were transported to an emergency room, according to Capt. Daniel Bertucelli, the department’s public information officer.

Vegetation fire breaks out

Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a vegetation fire off of Highway 166 early Monday evening. At press time, the fire had consumed 100 acres with the potential of reaching 200 acres, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman Daniel Bertucelli.