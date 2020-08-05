Traffic and Crime Blotter

Sidewalk construction nearing completion

COURTESY PHOTOThe sidewalk and retaining curbs on the east side of Pine Avenue in Old Town Goleta have recently been constructed.

GOLETA — Construction on the sidewalk and parking project in Old Town Goleta is proceeding along successfully and is now in phase four.

Utility work for the five-phase project will continue this month by a number of agencies, including Southern California Edison, Frontier Communications, Cox Communications and the Goleta Water District. SCE and GWD will provide notifications to the residents with the work details prior to starting their work, according to city officials.

The base roadway paving work has been constructed for a number of sidewalks, including Magnolia, Orange, Armitos, South Fairview, Aguila, Gato and sections of Mandarin avenues. Phase four, which is expected to be completed this month, includes constructing the sidewalk and retaining curbs on the east side of Pine Avenue, officials said.

Final street paving will occur at the end of the entire project, with additional details being provided when the project nears completion. The final paving is expected to take approximately four days.

“The contractor and construction management team continue to perform admirably with construction, traffic control, and resident interactions, all while under the strain of the mandatory COVID-19 orders,” Senior Project Engineer James Winslow said in a statement. “The improvements in Old Town are much needed, and we are excited to be entering the final phases and wrapping up the overall paving in the coming months.”

For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/GoletaOTSW.

— Mitchell White