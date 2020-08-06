Traffic and Crime Blotter

Man arrested for unlawful sex with a minor

COURTESY PHOTO

Michael Ian Flesher, 40, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of unlawful sex and oral copulation with a minor.

On Wednesday, 40-year-old Michael Ian Flesher was interviewed and arrested by Santa Barbara Police detectives in the city of Oxnard, pursuant to a signed arrest warrant on suspicion of unlawful sex with a minor and oral copulation with a minor.

Mr. Flesher is a high school teacher in Oxnard, and SBPD communicated with Oxnard Police detectives during the investigation of possible crimes in Oxnard and Santa Barbara.

He was booked in Santa Barbara County Jail for the warrant with a $50,000 bail.

Any individuals who may know additional information on this case or wish to report a crime are asked to contact law enforcement within their residing jurisdiction.

— Grayce McCormick

Arrests up in Santa Barbara

The Santa Barbara Police Department Criminal Investigative Division was assigned more than 143 criminal investigations during July 2020.

Investigators also continued to manage their individual ongoing caseloads, including upwards of 40 criminal investigations. Detectives arrested 23 individuals, with 41 felony and nine misdemeanor charges.

Crimes included arson, aggravated domestic battery, assault with a deadly weapon, stalking, evading peace officer, disregard for safety of others, auto theft, burglary, forgery and identity theft.

— Grayce McCormick