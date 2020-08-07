Traffic and Crime Blotter

Two arrested on gun, drug charges

COURTESY PHOTOS

Authorities seized methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl made to look like oxycodone, as well as multiple firearms and cash in the arrest of Yousef and Mousa Altayyeb.

SANTA BARBARA — Two men were arrested Tuesday on suspicion of several felony gun and drug charges and are accused of selling fake pills and other drugs, authorities said.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department served a search warrant around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at a residence in the 800 block of Cieneguitas Road, resulting in the arrest of 25-year-old Mousa Altayyeb and 28-year-old Yousef Altayyeb, both of Santa Barbara. A second search warrant was served around 10 a.m. Tuesday at a residence in the 4200 block of Pozzo Circle in connection with the investigation, said Raquel Zick, sheriff’s spokeswoman.

Mousa Altayyeb

Yousef Altayyeb

Detectives seized a total of 334 grams of methamphetamine, four games of cocaine, 84 grams of fentanyl — which were made to look like prescription oxycodone, and items related to narcotics sales. Also seized were a Ruger .38 Special revolver, a Sig Sauer 250 handgun, a Mossberg Maverick 12-gauge shotgun, a Smith and Wesson M&P15 rifle, four 30-round rifle magazines and more than $22,000 in cash, Ms. Zick said.

Both Mousa and Yousef were booked at the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of a number of felony charges, including possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of a controlled substance for sale while armed with a loaded firearm, conspiracy, and possession of narcotics, a misdemeanor. Yousef is also charged with possessing a controlled substance without a prescription. Both were released without bail in compliance with the $0 bail order related to COVID-19, also known as Emergency Rule 4.

–– Mitchell White

Police searching for at-risk juvenile

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Police Department is searching for 15-year-old Emily Justine Johnston, who was last seen July 24 in the city of Santa Barbara.

Emily was reported missing July 24 and was last seen in the downtown area. She is approximately 5-foot-4, 130 lbs with red or auburn hair and blue eyes, said Anthony Wagner, police spokesman.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police at 805-882-8900 or Detective Herrick at 805-897-2341.

— Mitchell White

Police searching for at-risk adult

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria Police Department is searching for 56-year-old Jesus Avila, who was last seen at his Santa Maria home Wednesday morning.

Police said Mr. Avila voluntarily left his home to an unknown location. He is considered at-risk due to multiple health conditions. He is described as a Latino man, 5-foot-8, 195 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue denim jacket and possibly a baseball cap, authorities said.

Anyone with information on Mr. Avila’s whereabouts is asked to contact police by calling 805-928-3781.

— Mitchell White

Dog rescued at Douglas preserve

COURTESY PHOTO

A Santa Barbara City firefighter gets lowered down 30 feet and rescues the dog, returning it to the ground safely using a special dog harness.

SANTA BARBARA — A dog was rescued Wednesday after falling over the side of a cliff at the Douglas Family Reserve, authorities said.

Santa Barbara City firefighters, including two engines, one truck company and a Battalion Chief, were dispatched to the area and contacted the owner to find out the dog’s last location. The dog had been walking off leash, said Fire Engineer Kevin Corbett.

Using a rope rescue system, one firefighter was lowered down approximately 30 feet with a special dog harness, while other firefighters were positioned on the beach to coordinate the rescue. The dog was recovered and reunited with the owner in 15 minutes, Engineer Corbett said.

Residents are encouraged not to try to make the rescue themselves, and to keep them and their dogs away from the edge of cliffs.

— Grayce McCormick

Woman with a gun arrested

SANTA BARBARA — A Santa Barbara woman was arrested at gunpoint Tuesday following reports of a subject with a gun, police said.

Around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to the 1300 block of Castillo Street after witnesses reported a woman, later identified as 45-year-old Mona Chacha Cordero, was walking in the street with a gun. Witnesses also reported Ms. Cordero was at the door of a residence and banging on the door with the gun, said Anthony Wagner, police spokesman.

Officers responded and found Ms. Cordero holding a purse. She was ordered to drop the item while held at gunpoint. She was taken into custody without incident, Mr. Wagner said.

Police located a loaded P-90 semi-automatic handgun inside the purse. There was a round in the chamber and two in the magazine. An additional loaded magazine was located inside the purse. A total of 20 rounds of ammo were collected at the scene, Mr. Wagner said.

An investigation revealed Ms. Cordero pointed the loaded handgun at a victim who ran to avoid being shot. She was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possessing a concealed firearm, being a felon in possession of ammunition, and committing a felony while out on own recognizance.

Santa Barbara Superior Court Judge Brian Hill approved a gun emergency protective order and a $500,000 bail enhancement, police said.

— Mitchell White