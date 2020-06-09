TRAFFIC AND CRIME BLOTTER

Multiple crashes on Highway 101

MONTECITO — A driver who crashed into multiple vehicles on Highway 101 Monday morning has been detained.

According to California Highway Patrol spokesman Officer Shannon Sams, at approximately 8 a.m. a Ford Dually truck crashed into another vehicle on northbound Highway 101 at Santa Monica Road in Carpinteria.

The driver of the truck continued northbound and struck between six and 10 other cars on the road.

Officer Sams said the truck driver exited the highway at San Ysidro Road then got back on the highway at San Ysidro Road and stopped the truck on the side of the highway.

The driver got out of the truck and tried to escape the scene on foot. CHP officers detained him on a surface street off the highway.

Officer Sams said a witness assisted CHP officers by following the driver in his vehicle.