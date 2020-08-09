Traffic and Crime Blotter

Teen boy killed in shooting

LOMPOC — A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed Friday night in a suspected gang shooting in Lompoc, police said.

The shooting was reported at 9 p.m. Friday. Police responded to the 700 block of North E Street and located the victim, whose identity was withheld, according to authorities.

No arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing.

The incident was the second fatal shooting in recent weeks in Lompoc. On July 27, 30-year-old Francisco Garcia was killed in a gang-related shooting. Four people have been arrested in connection with the shooting, including 32-year-old Emanuel Cruz, two 16-year-old boys and a 15-year-old boy.

— Mitchell White

Robbery suspect arrested

A Sheriff’s K9 unit spent more than two hours searching for a man wanted in an attempted theft Saturday morning in Goleta. The suspect was arrested hours later in Isla Vista.

GOLETA – A Goleta man was arrested Saturday afternoon on a pair of felony charges in connection with an attempted theft that occurred earlier in the day in the bluffs area in the 8300 block of Hollister Avenue, authorities said.

At 8:12 a.m., Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area after a victim reported a man punched her several times while trying to steal her property, said Raquel Zick, sheriff’s spokeswoman.

Deputies responded and set up a K9 search and a notification was sent to area residents with a subject description. Deputies and K9 units spent more than two hours searching for the suspect, later identified as 44-year-old Loren Allen.

Around 5 p.m. Saturday, UCSB Police located Mr. Allen near Anisq’Oyo Park in Isla Vista. He was booked into County Jail on suspicion of attempted robbery and battery, both felonies. He is being held on $50,000 bail, Ms. Zick said.

The victim suffered multiple injuries but declined further treatment, Ms. Zick said.

— Mitchell White

Resurfacing project to begin next week

Caltrans will begin a resurfacing of State Route 166 next week from the Cuyama River Bridge to School House Canyon Road.

The work will begin Monday and motorists will encounter lane closures and one-way reversing traffic control from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday and from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays, according to Caltrans officials.

Construction during the overnight hours will occur from 7 p.m. to 11:55 p.m. Sundays, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday and 11:55 p.m. until 6 a.m. on Fridays.

Delays are not expected to exceed 15 minutes.

The project includes removing the top layer of concrete asphalt, crushing it with emulsified asphalt, cement and water before returning it as new pavement with this recycled material.

The surface will then be covered with a rubberized pavement two weeks later. Electronic message signs will be activated informing motorists about the project. The contractor for this $3 million project is CalPortland Construction of Santa Maria. The project is expected to be complete by the end of October.

Motorists are reminded to move over and slow down when driving through construction zones.

Caltrans officials also announced that paving on the 166 from Guadalupe to Santa Maria has been completed.

— Mitchell White

Closures planned for Highway 101 widening project

CARPINTERIA — Several lane closures are planned this week as work continues on the Linden and Casitas Pass Highway 101 widening project in Carpinteria.

From 9 p.m. tonight to 5 a.m. Monday, one northbound lane will be closed from Bailard to Evans avenues. A similar closure is planned during the overnight hours Monday through Thursday. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday, the 101 northbound offramp at Casitas Pass Road and the onramp at Linden Avenue will be closed, according to Caltrans officials.

From 10 p.m. tonight to 7:30 a.m. Monday, one southbound lane will be closed from Evans to Bailard avenues. A similar closure is planned during overnight hours Monday through Thursday.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday, the 101 southbound onramp and offramp at Casitas Pass Road will be closed, as well the offramp at Linden Avenue, officials said.

The northbound 101 onramp at Casitas Pass Road will be closed for the next five weeks. The closure will allow crews to shift northbound freeway lanes and install concrete on part of the 101.

The majority of the highway improvements are open. Via Real from the northbound 101 offramp at Casitas Pass Road over Carpinteria Creek will open within a month. Motorists are advised to expect to see crews finishing up construction details throughout the project site.

Starting at 7 a.m. Monday, crews will repave Old Linden Avenue and the roadway will be closed to vehicles until paving is complete. Crews continue work on the new roundabout at the 101 and Linden Avenue, Via Real, Casitas Pass Road and Ogan Road.

— Mitchell White