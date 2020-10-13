Traffic and Crime Blotter

Two arrested for alleged burglary

On Sunday at approximately 4:36 p.m., Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s dispatch received a call of a burglary in progress at a business in the 4200-block of Dominion Road in Santa Maria.

Following a two-hour search of the area after two suspects fled the scene out a back door of the business, Deputy Moore and K9 partner Zeke tracked the two suspects approximately one mile from the business. They were reportedly hiding in a ditch.

55-year-old Joseph Edson and 33-year-old Felipe Ortiza were taken into custody without incident and booked at the Lompoc Jail for commercial burglary. The two were released with $0 bail in accordance with the local court’s extension of Emergency Rule 4.

-Gerry Fall

Bomb Squad responds to another suspicious bag

COURTESY PHOTOS

The Bomb Squad responded Monday to a suspicious bag at the Sheriff’s Headquarters.

The backpack was found to be harmless.

The abandoned backpack was safely opened and only personal items were inside.

No evacuations were necessary.

The scene was cleared by 12:30 p.m. and officials resumed normal operations.

-Grayce McCormick