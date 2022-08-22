TRAFFIC AND CRIME BLOTTER

COURTESY PHOTO

Four people were injured early Sunday after a rollover crash on Las Palmas drive near Paloma Drive in Hope Ranch.

Four injured in Hope Ranch crash

HOPE RANCH – Four people were injured after the BMW sedan they were in rolled, hitting a fire hydrant and fence before landing on its roof, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department said Sunday.

The accident occurred at 2:03 a.m. on Las Palmas Drive near Paloma Drive in Hope Ranch. Two males and two females were extricated from the wreckage, two with critical injuries, one with moderate injuries and one with minor injuries, fire officials said.

They all were taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

– Neil Hartstein