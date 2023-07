Two injured in vehicle rollover

COURTESY PHOTO

A vehicle rollover Thursday on Highway in Lompoc resulted in two injuries.

There was a vehicle rollover Thursday on Highway 1 southbound, in Lompoc.

Two occupants, a male and a female, of the vehicle, a Ford Explorer, sustained non-life threatening injuries in the incident. They were transported from the crash site by ambulance.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

– Liam Hibbert