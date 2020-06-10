TRAFFIC AND CRIME BLOTTER

Rest areas to reopen

GAVIOTA — Caltrans will reopen the three rest areas including the Gaviota rest area on Thursday.

Caltrans spokesman Jim Shivers said the rest areas on Highway 101 in Gaviota and Camp Roberts and on Highway 46 East in Shandon will reopen.

— Paul Gonzalez

Garage Fire on Robbins Street

RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS

Santa Barbara City Fire Department officials say a Tuesday morning garage fire appears to be accidental.

SANTA BARBARA — A fire burned a garage Tuesday morning.

Santa Barbara City Fire Department spokesman Battalion Chief Chris Mailes said witnesses reported the fire at about 9:42 a.m. in the 1600 block of Robbins Street.

When fire crews arrived they found a fire in a detached garage. The garage sustained heavy damage, but the fire did not damage the house or other nearby structures.

Battalion Chief Mailes said the cause of the fire appears to be accidental. No injuries were reported.

— Paul Gonzalez

Plane fire at Santa Barbara Airport

COURTESY PHOTO

SANTA BARBARA — A small fire broke out when a training plane struck a fence after landing at the Santa Barbara Airport on Tuesday morning.

Airport spokeswoman Deanna Zachrisson said at 11:10 a.m., a Cessna 172 landed on a noncommercial runway, then veered to the left and struck a fence next to Gate 1 near the terminal.

The pilot, a man in his 50s, was the only person in the plane. He was not injured.

“There was a little bit of a fire, but he did get out and he wasn’t hurt,” Ms. Zachrisson said.

She added that the plane is registered to a flight school in Los Angeles.

— Paul Gonzalez