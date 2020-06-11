Traffic and Crime Blotter

RAFAEL MALDONADO / NEWS-PRESS

One vehicle ended up on its roof in a two vehicle collision Wednesday at the intersection of State Street and Calle Real.

Rollover Crash on State and Calle Real

SANTA BARBARA — A traffic collision left one vehicle on its roof at the intersection of State Street and Calle Real on Wednesday morning.

Santa Barbara City Fire Department spokesman Capt. Chris Mailes said the crash occurred shortly before 11:46 a.m.

Capt. Mailes said two vehicles were involved. Four passengers were inside the vehicle that rolled over, but all were able to get out of the vehicle on their own.

The passengers suffered minor injuries and did not need to be transported to a hospital.

Capt. Mailes said the vehicles met in the intersection at a right angle causing a “lateral impact collision.”

Sheriff Deputy shot in Paso Robles

PASO ROBLES –A San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office deputy was shot near the Paso Robles Police Department headquarters early Wednesday morning.

Sheriff’s Office spokesman Tony Cipolla said at approximately 3:30 a.m. an armed gunman began shooting at the PRPD headquarters. Sheriff’s deputies and California Highway Patrol officers responded and one deputy was shot. He was taken from the scene to a local hospital then airlifted to a trauma center out of the area.

Mr. Cipolla said the shooter is still at large. He described the suspect as a male in his 20s or 30s.

Sheriff’s deputies also found a dead body at around 7 a.m. near the Amtrak station at 8th Street and Pine Street in Paso Robles. Investigators say the body belongs to a male homicide victim in his 40s who was shot in the head.

Mr. Cipolla said the homicide case appears to be related to the shooting at the Paso Robles Police Department.

— Paul Gonzalez

Prescribed burn in Santa Ynez Valley

LOS OLIVOS — The Santa Barbara County Fire Department began a prescribed burn on Wednesday morning.

The 86-acre burn took place at 155 Figueroa Mountain Road. A department spokesman said the burn will run for two days to provide fire training and certification for instructors on “proper use of fire as a tool for fighting wildfires and managing prescribed burns.”

— Paul Gonzalez

Missing nurse found safe

SANTA BARBARA — Santa Barbara resident Ashley Zachman, who had been missing since May 29, was found safe and unharmed Wednesday, police said.

Santa Barbara Police Department spokesman Anthony Wagner announced that Ms. Zachman was located on Twitter.

“Her extended family wishes to thank law enforcement for their exhaustive search as well as all within the Santa Barbara & Ventura community that took part in that effort,” Mr. Wagner said. “The family is requesting privacy at this time.”

— Mitchell White

RAFAEL MALDONADO / NEWS-PRESS

A white vehicle sustained significant front end damage Wednesday morning in a collision involving a KEYT news vehicle.

No injuries reported in head on

SANTA BARBARA — No one was injured in a head-on collision Wednesday morning in the 2000 block of Cliff Drive.

The collision occurred around 8:23 a.m. in the 2000 of Cliff Drive involving a KEYT news vehicle and a white four-door vehicle. Police and fire personnel were dispatched to the scene to investigate and clear the wreckage.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

— Mitchell White