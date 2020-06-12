Traffic and Crime Blotter

Skater’s Point vandalized

KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS

The fence surrounding Skater’s Point was cut Wednesday afternoon

SANTA BARBARA — The fence surrounding the Skater’s Point skatepark near the Santa Barbara waterfront was cut open Wednesday afternoon.

Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Recreation Supervisor Adam Porte said city contractors are planning to repair the hole. City staff are working to determine whether the skate park, which has been closed for several months, can reopen under state COVID-19 guidelines released Wednesday afternoon.

Santa Barbara Police Department spokesman Anthony Wagner said no enforcement action will be taken.

— Paul Gonzalez

Interfaith prayer service at SBPD headquarters

SANTA BARBARA — Community members held an interfaith prayer service on the steps of the Santa Barbara Police Department headquarters on Thursday afternoon.

Jews, Christians and observers of other religions came out to enjoy music, sing and worship at 2 p.m.

SBPD spokesman Anthony Wagner said a coalition of Santa Barbara pastors sponsored the event.

— Paul Gonzalez

Lime Fire nears 700 acres, 20% contained

PIRU — The Lime Fire burned an estimated 695 acres of brush in Piru as of Thursday evening.

According to a Ventura County Fire Department news release, the fire broke out at 4:31 p.m. on Wednesday and is considered 20% contained.

The fire department issued an evacuation warning for Piru Campground and Piru Canyon from Piru Lake to Orchard Road.

The fire threatened 25 structures and injured two people. The fire department dispatched 250 firefighters, 13 fire engines, one water tender, six hand crews and two dozers. The Santa Barbara County Fire Department sent a strike team of five engines, a battalion chief, a dozer, and a hand crew to assist Ventura crews.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, California Highway Patrol, Ventura County Animal Control, Oxnard City Fire Department, Ventura City Fire Department, California Office of Emergency Services and United States Forest Service assisted in the fire response.

— Paul Gonzalez

Paso Robles shooting suspect dead

SAN LUIS OBISPO – Three law enforcement officers were shot during multiple shootouts with a man who is suspected of shooting a San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s deputy and killing a homeless man Wednesday, authorities said.

The shooter, identified as 26-year-old Mason James Lira, was shot and killed by law enforcement Thursday. He is accused of shooting Deputy Nicholas Dreyfus, 28, shortly after 3 a.m. Wednesday. Mr. Lira is also accused of killing a man whose body was found at a nearby Amtrak station.

Mr. Dreyfus underwent surgery and is listed in guarded condition as of Thursday, said Tony Cipolla, sheriff’s spokesman.

Surveillance video showed Mr. Lira entered a gas station early Thursday. He was later tracked to the area of State Route 46 and Ramada Drive just south of the city.

At approximately 3 p.m. Thursday, a shelter-in-place order was issued for the Templeton area. During the response by law enforcement, a California Highway Patrol officer, an Arroyo Grande officer and a King’s County deputy were shot. All three suffered non-life threatening injuries, authorities said.

Authorities have not determined the motive for the attack. Mr. Lira, a transient from the Monterey area, was previously arrested on suspicion of making terrorist threats.

— Mitchell White

Home catches fire near Mission

SANTA BARBARA — A large three-story home caught fire Thursday night in the 300 block of Junipero Plaza, just a few blocks from the Santa Barbara Mission, authorities said.

The fire was reported just before 8:30 p.m. Thursday. Arriving units reported heavy smoke showing from the rear of the residence before flames were seen spewing from the home, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

Multiple traffic restrictions were in place as crews attacked the fire.

Santa Barbara City Fire Chief Eric Nickel confirmed on Twitter that local crews were engaged in a “well involved” fire at the home.

By 9:15 p.m., multiple engines were added to the call, including an engine from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

It was immediately unclear if anyone was injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

— Mitchell White