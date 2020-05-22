Traffic and Crime Blotter

RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS

Police negotiated with a man with a knife in front of the Santa Barbara Police Department headquarters on Figueroa Street. The man, who threatened to harm himself, surrendered himself at 4:38 p.m.

SANTA BARBARA — A distraught man with a knife surrendered himself to the Santa Barbara Police Department Wednesday afternoon after a situation that lasted more than two hours.

The man first presented himself at 2 p.m. in front of the Santa Barbara Police Department’s headquarters on Figueroa Street and threatened to harm himself, spokesman Anthony Wagner told the News-Press

The man surrendered himself at 4:38 p.m. after police negotiators talked with him. He was detained, and his mental health needs were being assessed.

Robbery suspects arrested

Emanuel Ochoa

Brandy Baldivia

SANTA MARIA — Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s detectives arrested two suspects at approximately 11 a.m. Tuesday in Bakersfield for a gas station robbery in Santa Maria.

Detectives tracked the two suspects to Bakersfield. The detectives and the Bakersfield Police Department Violent Crime Apprehension Team served the warrant at the Bakersfield hotel room where the suspects were staying, in the 2300 block of Wible Road

Emanuel Ochoa, 30, of Santa Maria and Brandy Baldiva, 30, of Guadalupe were arrested on suspicion of robbery, burglary and false imprisonment and conspiracy, all felonies, and wearing a mask for an unlawful purpose, which is a misdemeanor.

Both were booked in Santa Barbara County Jail. Bail for them was set at $100,000 each.

The Santa Maria robbery was reported on May 15 when Santa Barbara County deputies responded to a 911 call from a gas station in the 1200 block of east Betteravia Road. The caller reported the station was robbed by two suspects who fled the area in a vehicle. Deputies checked the area for the suspects and their vehicle, but were unable to locate them.

The suspects’ description was broadcast to area agencies, and an initial report was taken. A San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputy heard the broadcast description, recognized it was similar to a theft case in that county’s jurisdiction and connected with the deputies to share information. The case was then forwarded to detectives.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s detectives are coordinating their efforts with the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office and the Pismo Beach Police Department, who are investigating similar cases.