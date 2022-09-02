Traffic backs up after fatality

Pedestrian dies after walking across southbound Highway 101 and getting hit by big rig in nighttime crash
A pedestrian walking across Highway 101 around 3 a.m. Thursday died after being struck by a big rig traveling south.
The fatal nighttime crash occurred north of Turnpike Road in the Goleta area and led to the closure of two of the freeway’s three lanes until around 1:30 p.m.
The closure impacted nearby streets. There was a gridlock on Hollister Avenue, along with heavy traffic on Foothill and Cathedral Oaks roads. Traffic was backed up on Patterson Avenue as motorists tried to get on the freeway.
The big rig, which was pulling a trailer, approached Turnpike Road at an undetermined speed. The pedestrian walked from the right shoulder toward the center divider of Highway 101, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The pedestrian was struck in the second lane, and the driver of the big rig stopped on the right shoulder and called 9-1-1. The CHP, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and the American Medical Response ambulance company responded.
The pedestrian sustained major injuries and succumbed to them at the scene, the CHP reported. The driver of the big rig pulling a trailer did not sustain any injuries and was not suspected to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs, the CHP said.
This crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information is requested to contact the California Highway Patrol, Santa Barbara Area, Monday through Friday, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at 805-967-1234.
The fatality was the second local one this week on Highway 101. On Wednesday, a motorcyclist weaving in and out of all the lanes at a high rate of speed, died after he collided with the left rear portion of a Honda CRV and was ejected and landed on the roadway.
That crash, which occurred in the northbound lanes south of Salinas Street in Santa Barbara, is also under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact the CHP. Again, the number is 805-967-1234.
