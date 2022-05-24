TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER￼

Bridge project means lane closures

LOS ALAMOS — A project to reconstruct the bridges on Highway 101 at the Interchange with State Route 135 in Los Alamos will continue with the installation of bridge girders beginning today.

The southbound lanes on Highway 101 at State Route 135 will be closed from 7 p.m. today until 6 a.m. Wednesday. Detour signs will lead travelers off the highway and direct them to the nearby US 101 southbound on-ramp. Traffic delays are not expected to exceed 15 minutes.

State Route 135 will also be closed in both directions between Bell/Main Street and San Antonio Boulevard from 8 p.m. today until 6 a.m. Wednesday.

A temporary shuttle service will transport passengers near the Los Alamos Rancho Mobile Home Park and the Los Alamos Senior Center. Access to the 101’s southbound on- and off-ramps remain open while the northbound on and off-ramps at State Route 135 remain open for travelers to the Skyview Hotel and Peppertree Lane.

This project includes periodic, intermittent full overnight closures of State Route 135 for bridge demolition and installation of girders over the next several months. Electronic message boards and detour signs will be posted to advise all travelers about this closure.

The contractor for this $10 million project is Cal Portland Construction of Santa Maria. It is scheduled to be complete by March 2023.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.

For traffic updates in Santa Barbara County, motorists can call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805-549-3318 or visit dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.

— Marilyn McMahon