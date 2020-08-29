Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

One injured in bicycle collision

Santa Barbara Harbor Patrol officers load a bicycle into the back of their SUV after two cyclists collided Friday morning near the entrance to Leadbetter Beach.

SANTA BARBARA — One person was injured Friday morning when two bicyclists collided near the entrance to Leadbetter Beach at the Santa Barbara Waterfront, authorities said.

The collision occurred around 8 a.m. Two bicyclists were traveling in opposite directions and were attempting to maneuver around a vehicle that was backing out, Harbor Patrol Officer Jessica Gray told the News-Press.

One person was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with what was described as minor injuries.

The Santa Barbara Police Department responded to get witness statements and provide traffic control.

— Mitchell White

Prescribed burn planned near UCSB

ISLA VISTA — A prescribed burn at UCSB Lagoon near Campus Point is scheduled to occur at some point in early September.

The one-day burn conducted by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, in conjunction with UCSB’s Cheadle Center for Biodiversity and Ecological Restoration, is part of ongoing management efforts to control non-native grasses and establish native bluff scrub vegetation, according to officials.

The burn will take place on a day within the burn window with the least amount of fog in order to generate enough heat to reduce the viability of the non-native seed bank, and on a day with the best conditions for dispersion, said Lyz Hoffman, spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District.

Approximately a half-acre of grassland, Coastal Sage and Bluff Scrub will be burned. As conditions permit, the burn is scheduled to begin in the late morning or early afternoon hours and conclude by 4 p.m. The actual burn is expected to last less than one hour, Ms. Hoffman said.

Those who smell smoke are advised to take precautions and use common sense to reduce any harmful health effects by limiting outdoor activities. Those who are sensitive to smoke should consider temporarily relocating and closing all doors and windows on the day of the burn.

— Mitchell White

Depot Street striping modifications

SANTA MARIA — Portions of South Depot Street in Santa Maria have recently been resurfaced as part of the city’s Thin Maintenance Overlay roadway project.

With the changes, the roadway layout on South Depot Street between Stowell and Battle roads will change to reduce the number of traffic lanes, relocate on-street parking and improve bicycle facilities. The changes were approved by the Santa Maria City Council Aug. 4, and the changes went into effect on Thursday, said Beth Cleary, city spokeswoman.

“The new roadway layout allows for approximately 85 cars to park along the easterly curb face and will remove parking on the westerly curb face,” Ms. Cleary said. “The project adds 39 spaces directly adjacent to Adam Basin and Minami Park, resulting in safer access to these facilities for the community. Reducing the number of vehicle lanes on South Depot Street should also have the beneficial effect of reducing vehicular speeds on this roadway with the aim of enhancing safety for all users.”

Buffered bike lanes have also been added to provide increased awareness for bicycles on the roadway, she said.

Message signs are in place on the north and south ends of Depot Street to alert motorists of the changes.

— Mitchell White

Closures planned for Highway 101 widening project

CARPINTERIA — Several lane closures are planned next week as work continues on the Linden and Casitas Pass Highway 101 widening project in Carpinteria.

From 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday, one northbound lane will be closed from Bailard Avenue to Santa Claus Lane. A similar closure is planned during the overnight hours Monday through Thursday. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday, the 101 northbound onramp and offramp at Casitas Pass Road and the onramp at Linden Avenue will be closed, according to Caltrans officials.

From 10 p.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday, one southbound lane will be closed from Santa Claus Lane to Bailard Avenue. A similar closure is planned during overnight hours Monday through Thursday.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday, the 101 southbound onramp and offramp at Casitas Pass Road will be closed, as well the offramp at Linden Avenue, officials said.

The majority of the highway improvements are open. Via Real from the northbound 101 offramp at Casitas Pass Road over Carpinteria Creek will open before Labor Day weekend. Motorists are advised to expect to see crews finishing up construction details throughout the project site.

Crews continue work on the new roundabout at the 101 and Linden Avenue, Via Real, Casitas Pass Road and Ogan Road. The majority of improvements are open for use, though temporary closures are expected as needed to complete work.

— Mitchell White

Sign installation to continue next week

A Caltrans project to install curve warning signs along State Route 192 will continue next week during overnight hours.

The signs will be placed along the 192 from Morada Land to the interchange with State Route 150, aimed at enhancing safety, according to officials.

The signs will be installed between 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. at the following dates and locations: Sunday from Parma to Cold Springs roads; Monday from Cold Springs to Moore roads; Tuesday from Moore Road to Ladera Lane; Wednesday from Ladera lane to Toro Canyon/Foothill Road; and Thursday from Toro Canyon/Foothill Road to Lillingston Canyon Road.

Construction will include one-way reversing traffic control with delays not to exceed 10 minutes. Construction is expected to be complete in each location during a single overnight period, and the project is expected to be completed in early September.

Motorists are reminded to move over and slow down when driving through construction work zones.

— Mitchell White