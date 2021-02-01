Traffic, Crime and Fire blotter

Three Santa Maria Residents wounded in Saturday night shooting

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday that sent three victims to the hospital. It asks residents around the 1200 block of N Mary to check surveillance cameras for any suspicious activity.

Officers found evidence of the shooting upon their arrival Saturday night. Shortly after, three Santa Maria residents arrived at Marian Hospital with gunshot wounds but in stable condition.

Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to call the Santa Maria Police Detective Bureau at (805) 928-3781 x2277 or the SMPD Tip Line at (805) 928-3781 X2677 (COPS).

— Annelise Hanshaw