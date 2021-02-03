Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

One injured in shooting

SANTA MARIA — A man was injured in a shooting that occurred Monday night in front of a residence in the 100 block of East Sunset Avenue in Santa Maria, police said.

The incident was reported around 7:20 p.m. An investigation revealed that an argument broke out between one person and several members of a family. Police said the suspect pulled out a gun and shot one of the family members before fleeing the area.

The victim was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center for treatment to a non life-threatening injury, police said.

Detectives are working to properly identify and locate the suspect. Police said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident and is not believed to be gang related.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kulp at 805-928-3781 ext. 1308. To leave an anonymous tip, call 805-928-3781 ext. 2677.

— Mitchell White

Suspect arrested in gang shooting

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria Police Department announced Tuesday that a juvenile has been arrested in connection with a gang-related shooting that occurred last fall.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday on suspicion of murder. The suspect’s identity was withheld due to his juvenile status.

The shooting occurred the evening of Sept. 20, 2020. Police responded to the 400 block of East Orange Street but were unable to locate a victim.

The victim, a juvenile, went to Marian Regional Medical Center for treatment and was in critical condition following the shooting.

— Mitchell White

Man with a gun arrested

SANTA BARBARA — A Santa Barbara man was arrested Sunday night following a report of a subject with a gun, police said.

Around 6:50 p.m. Sunday, police responded to the 1100 block of Cacique Street. Officers detained several subjects in the 200 block of South Voluntario Street. Among those detained were several juveniles and 19-year-old Miguel Angel Gallardo-Arizmendi, said Anthony Wagner, spokesman for the Santa Barbara Police Department.

A loaded revolver was located near the scene. Mr. Gallardo-Arizmendi was the only person arrested because he attempted to flee as officers arrived, Mr. Wagner said.

An investigation is ongoing.

— Mitchell White

Sexual assailant sentenced to prison

SANTA MARIA — Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley announced Monday that 44-year-old James Fuentes was sentenced to 25 years to life in state prison stemming from a pair of sexual assaults that occurred in spring 2018.

Mr. Fuentes pleaded to one count of forced oral copulation on two different victims, and admitted to prior strike convictions. He will also be required to register as a sex offender for life, Ms. Dudley said.

Both assaults occurred in the city of Santa Maria. In one incident, Mr. Fuentes entered the home of the victim and forced her to perform sexual acts on him. In a later incident, Mr. Fuentes entered the business office of another victim and forced her to perform sexual acts on him after attempting to rape her, Ms. Dudley said.

Mr. Fuentes was identified by the Santa Maria Police Department as a suspect after the second sexual assault. He was tied to both crimes through DNA analysis and other evidence collected.

“In reporting these horrific crimes, these courageous victims ensured that this sexual predator can never assault another woman again,” Ms. Dudley said in a statement.

— Mitchell White

Man who died following crash identified

LOS ALAMOS — The California Highway Patrol has identified the man who died in a rollover collision as 67-year-old Thomas Vernon Smith, of Guadalupe.

The collision occurred around 7 p.m. Friday on the north side of Highway 101 north of the State Route 154 interchange. Mr. Smith was driving north and began passing a vehicle driven by 38-year-old Lily Aliza Renn, of Oakland. The vehicles sideswiped each other, causing Ms. Renn’s vehicle to spin out toward the center divider. Mr. Smith also spun out and traveled up an embankment, overturned on the right side of his vehicle and collided with a tree, according to the CHP.

Ms. Renn suffered moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital by a passerby. After life-saving efforts performed by passersby, along with paramedics and fire personnel, Mr. Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.

— Mitchell White