Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Man injured in shooting

LOMPOC — An 18-year-old man was injured in a shooting that occurred Thursday morning in Lompoc, police said.

The shooting was reported around 10:45 a.m. in the area of East Airport Avenue and North D Street. Officers located evidence of a shooting nearby and the victim was located two blocks away with a non-life threatening wound to his leg, according to the Lompoc Police Department.

The victim, whose identity was withheld, was airlifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

A man, who is considered a person of interest, was seen leaving the area immediately after the shooting, police said.

It was unclear if the shooting, the city’s ninth of 2021, was gang-related, authorities said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact police by calling 805-736-2341.

— Mitchell White

Harbor Patrol officers rescue at-risk woman

SANTA BARBARA — A pair of Santa Barbara Harbor Patrol officers are being commended for their efforts in rescuing a missing and at-risk woman who walked out to sea last week.

Around 4:45 p.m. on Jan. 25, Officers Ryan Kelly and Eli Brower observed from Stearns Wharf a fully clothed subject walking out to sea east of the pier. The officers notified police, requested an ambulance to stage nearby and attempted to contact the subject who was in the surf about waist deep in water, which was approximately 56 degrees at the time, according to a Facebook post by the Santa Barbara Waterfront Department.

The subject did not respond to the officers and proceeded to submerge herself in the water and didn’t resurface. Officers Kelly and Brower entered the water and dragged her onto the beach. She was loaded onto the back of their patrol car and was transported to the ambulance on the nearby bike path, officials said.

The subject was identified by a driver’s license photo and physical description and was revealed to be a missing or at-risk person who authorities were trying to locate throughout the day. She was transported by ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for further evaluation.

“Please join us in commending officers Kelly and Brower for their rapid response and quick thinking,” the Facebook post read.

— Mitchell White