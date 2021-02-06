Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Person rescued in apartment fire

LOMPOC — A person was airlifted to the hospital after being rescued from an apartment fire Thursday morning in Lompoc, authorities said.

The fire was reported just after 9 a.m. Thursday at an apartment located in the 100 block of North K Street. Lompoc City Fire Department crews responded and were assisted by Santa Barbara County and Vandenberg Air Force fire crews, and as crews responded additional information was relayed that someone was yelling from inside the apartment, according to a Lompoc City Fire Department news release.

The single-story, multi-family dwelling had smoke showing and occupants from adjoining residences were quickly evacuated. Fire crews forced entry into the unit to begin search and an interior attack to contain the fire. The patient was transported by ground ambulance to the Lompoc airport and flown to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for further care, authorities said.

The fire was knocked down after 10 minutes and crews remained on scene for another hour to assist with salvage and overhaul. The fire was contained to the single unit and no additional damage was reported.

The cause of the fire appears to be accidental, authorities said.

— Mitchell White

Man struck, killed by vehicle

LOMPOC — A 69-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle Thursday night in Lompoc, police said.

Around 6:50 p.m. Thursday, Lompoc police responded to the 1600 block of West Ocean Avenue for a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian collision. Upon arrival, officers located the involved vehicle and the victim, according to a Lompoc Police Department news release.

Fire and medics responded to the scene to render aid to the victim. Despite life-saving measures, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The involved driver was cooperative with the investigation, and alcohol and drugs are not believed to be a factor in the collision, authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the department by calling 805-736-2341.

— Mitchell White

Man arrested on assault, vehicle theft charges

SANTA BARBARA — A Santa Barbara man was arrested Thursday night following a premise check at a business in the 3600 block of State Street in Santa Barbara, police said.

Around 9:45 p.m. Thursday, police were conducting a premise check and identified a previously reported stolen vehicle that was believed to have been unoccupied. As officers approached the driver’s side of the vehicle, a man reclined in the seat “in an attempt to avoid detection,” said Anthony Wagner, spokesman for the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Following verbal commands to exit the vehicle, the driver, 29-year-old Julio Ochoa, “began to reverse his vehicle into the unoccupied patrol vehicle,” Mr. Wagner said.

The officers were able to get out of the way and avoided being struck by the vehicle.

“After striking the patrol vehicle, Ochoa then attempted to drive his vehicle over a small cement wall in an attempt to flee,” Mr. Wagner said. “He subsequently collided with another parked vehicle. One of the Officers was able to break the driver’s window of the suspect’s vehicle and utilize his Taser to stop the ongoing and deadly threat.”

No officers were injured, though the police vehicle sustained major damage and had to be towed. Mr. Ochoa suffered minor injuries in the collision. He was arrested and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, vehicle theft, possession of controlled substances and vandalism. Mr. Ochoa was also booked on seven arrest warrants and a parole violation, Mr. Wagner said.

— Mitchell White

Coroner’s Bureau identifies deceased woman

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department’s Coroner’s Bureau has identified the deceased woman found earlier this week in the 300 block of Milpas Street as 26-year-old Chanise Chantal Rolon, of Rowland Heights.

The victim was reportedly located around 11:40 a.m. Wednesday adjacent to the railroad tracks. Authorities said that foul play was not suspected.

— Mitchell White