Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Two injured in head-on collision

SANTA BARBARA — Two people were injured, including one who suffered major injuries, in a head-on collision Tuesday night on State Route 154, authorities said.

The collision was reported around 5:23 p.m. just below the intersection of the 154 and West Camino Cielo. The driver of one of the vehicles suffered major injuries, and the other driver suffered minor injuries, said Capt. Daniel Bertucelli, spokesman for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

No extrication was required, though one of the vehicles caught fire and was quickly extinguished, Capt. Bertucelli said.

Both patients were transported by ground ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. The 154 was shut down for a time following the collision, the cause of which remains under investigation.

— Mitchell White

Traffic signal upgrades set

From 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. today, construction crews will be making upgrades to the traffic signal at the intersection of Las Positas and Modoc roads. The intersection will temporarily be an all-way stop.

SANTA BARBARA — The intersection at Las Positas and Modoc roads will become a temporary all-way stop today as traffic signal upgrades are conducted.

From 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., crews with Rasmussen will be conducting traffic signal light upgrades. The signal light will not be operational during construction. Traffic congestion is expected, and motorists are advised to avoid this intersection and use alternate routes, according to a news release.

The signal light will resume operation once the work is completed at the end of the work day.

For more information, visit the project website at https://www.santabarbaraca.gov/gov/depts/pw/stmain/traffic/bikepath/default.asp.

— Mitchell White

County fire lifts fire restrictions

Effective Feb. 1, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department transitioned from a high fire season to a winter preparedness level.

With the transition, the ban on permit burning within State Responsibility and Local Responsibility areas within the jurisdiction of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department has been lifted. Individuals with a valid burn permit may resume permitted burning in the county. Officials note that the permits are issued for burn piles only and are not intended for the burning of standing vegetation.

Before permits are issued, all burn sites and piles must be inspected by the fire department for compliance with the appropriate permit conditions. The permittee must contact the fire department prior to starting any permit burn.

“As a reminder, all permit holders are responsible to be compliant with all permit rules and guidelines,” Capt. Daniel Bertucelli, fire spokesman, said in a news release. “Property owners and permit holders could be held liable for any escaped burn on their property that requires fire department assistance. Non-compliance could result in citation and/or full cost recovery.”

Fire officials work closely with the county’s Air Pollution Control District to determine appropriate days for permit burning. Burn days are determined by the time of year and the weather. Burning during the winter months when the fuel moisture levels are high and temperatures are low is preferred, in addition to the ability of the smoke to mix with the atmosphere.

A high-pressure, stable condition is not recommended for burning due to the inability of the smoke to easily dissipate. Predicted high winds can also suspend burning, officials said.

Burning is never allowed on Sundays or holidays.

Each day, the fire department announces whether permit burning is allowed via a recorded phone line. To learn more, call 805-686-8177 or visit www.sbcfire.com/permit-burning.

— Mitchell White

Input sought on transportation plan

Caltrans District 5 is looking for public input on its draft active transportation plan, which will identify locations where bicycle and pedestrian improvements might be needed on the state highway system.

The draft plan review began Monday. To leave a comment, visit www.catplan.org through March 9. The final plan will be available in May, officials said.

“We look forward to hearing from the public on what they believe are the most important priorities in their communities and how we can best integrate them into our transportation projects moving forward,” Caltrans District 5 Director Tim Gubbins said in a statement.

— Mitchell White