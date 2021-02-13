Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

City utility struck stolen on Friday

COURTESY PHOTO

This City of Santa Barbara Public Works utility truck was stolen on Friday morning, police said.

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Police Department issued a “be-on-the-lookout” on Friday for a white Ford F350 City of Santa Barbara Public Works truck that was stolen Friday morning.

The truck was stolen around 4:30 a.m. Friday in the 3600 block of State Street. The vehicle was last seen traveling south on De la Vina Street according to the reporting party, said Anthony Wagner, police spokesman.

Some of the notable characteristics of the vehicle included the crane in the bed of the truck and the vehicle ID number on the back, which reads 2592. The plate is CA Exempt 1457564.

The vehicle stolen also has a light bar above the roof. Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 805-882-8900.

— Mitchell White

Child injured in fall from tree at Elings Park

SANTA BARBARA — A child suffered moderate injuries after falling from a tree Friday morning at Elings Park, authorities said.

Emergency personnel were dispatched to the park around 10:56 a.m. Friday. The child fell approximately 30 feet from the tree to the ground, striking several large branches. The child, a girl whose name was withheld, was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

— Mitchell White

Two arrested on gun violations after traffic stop

SANTA MARIA — Two men were arrested on gun violations Friday afternoon following a traffic stop in Santa Maria, police said.

The traffic stop occurred around 1:30 p.m. The vehicle was occupied by three people and authorities located two firearms during the course of the stop, according to a Santa Maria Police Department news release.

Isreal De La Cruz, 19, and Nelson Mathew Fontata, 21, were arrested on numerous charges and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail. Bail for both men was set at $1 million, police said.

The charges included possession of a loaded concealed firearm, possession of a concealed firearm by a gang member, possession of a firearm with an altered serial number, and a criminal street gang enhancement.

— Mitchell White