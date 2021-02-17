TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Arrest made in attempted murder case

SANTA BARBARA — An 18-year-old Santa Barbara woman was arrested Sunday for allegedly stabbing an adult acquaintance multiple times at a home on the Mesa.

The suspect, Cora Vides, was charged with attempted murder and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail, where her bail is set at $1 million.

Santa Barbara police responded to Cottage Hospital and a “crime scene” in the 1600 block of Roberto Avenue, according to police spokesman Anthony Wagner.

He told the News-Press the victim is an adult and suffered serious, “very serious,” but non-life threatening injuries, and is being treated at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. The police department is not commenting on further identifying the victim.

According to Senior Deputy District Attorney Kevin Weichbrod, the County District Attorney’s Office received a referral from Santa Barbara police regarding the arrest. The office is currently reviewing the case for filing, and a decision will be made before the end of court on Wednesday.

Mr. Wagner said the stabbing appears to be an isolated incident.

— Grayce McCormick

Pile burning begins near Figueroa Mountain

The Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District began prescribed pile burning near Figueroa Mountain on Tuesday.

Together with the Los Padres National Forest and other air pollution districts, along with the California Air Resources Board, officials will perform prescribed pile burning of one to 10 treated acres of slash from felled dead trees and brush.

Additional series of burns will occur from now through April. Burning operations will begin at 7:30 a.m. and conclude at 5 p.m. on permissive burn days.

Burning will occur near Figueroa Mountain and various other forest locations, with updates on Los Padres Twitter and Facebook accounts.

The goal of the series of one-day pile burning is to reduce the risk of wildfires and reduce impacts to watersheds that can result in soil loss and sedimentation. The burns will be conducted when the conditions are highly favorable to direct smoke away from population centers.

If conditions are not as desired, the burn will be rescheduled.

To view a statewide prescribed burn map and other information, visit the Prescribed Fire Information Reporting System website at https://ssl.arb.ca.gov/pfirs/firm/firm.php.

— Grayce McCormick