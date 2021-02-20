Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Sidewalk repair project to begin Monday

GOLETA — A pavement and sidewalk repair project will begin on Monday on portions of Cathedral Oaks Road in Goleta.

The project will take place in the same area as the recently completed Cathedral Oaks Road settlement repair project between Glen Annie and Los Carneros roads about a half-mile west of the Cathedral Oaks and Los Carneros roads intersection. The project, which is expected to take two to three weeks, includes approximately 50 feet of sidewalk replacement, followed by approximately 200 feet of full width roadway pavement resurfacing, according to a news release.

“The Public Works Department recently was able to take advantage of a relatively inexpensive subsurface repair method to fix the dip on Cathedral Oaks Road,” Charlie Ebeling, Goleta’s Public Works director, said in a statement. “We are excited to take advantage of the success and cost savings of that project to be able to follow it up with repairs to the sidewalk and roadway surface in this area. Staff worked very quickly and efficiently to get a contractor ready to complete the surface improvements shortly after the success of the dip repair project.”

City staff will be working with the contractor to minimize impacts to the public; however, the project will require closure of half of the roadway at a time in order to complete the pavement work. Traffic control will be in place and flaggers will be directing two-way traffic for the one open lane. Delays are expected and motorists are advised to plan accordingly while construction is occurring in the area. Work will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.

— Mitchell White