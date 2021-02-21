Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Inmate dies in apparent suicide

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department reported Saturday that a 30-year-old inmate died after an apparent suicide attempt at the Main Jail.

Michael Anthony Remijio was found unresponsive in his cell Friday afternoon during a routine security check. He was “hanging from a bedsheet he fashioned as a ligature in an apparent suicide attempt,” Lt. Erik Raney, sheriff’s spokesman, said in a statement.

Mr. Remijio was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

“Although this appears to be an apparent suicide, the Sheriff’s Office is conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident,” Lt. Raney said.

The Coroner’s Bureau will conduct further investigation to determine the cause and manner of death.

Mr. Remijio was booked into County Jail on Feb. 18 for a Ventura County warrant issued for failure to appear on charges of driving on a suspended license and driving under the influence.

— Mitchell White

Closures planned for Highway 101 project

CARPINTERIA — Several lane closures are planned this week as work continues on the Linden and Casitas Pass Highway 101 widening project in Carpinteria.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Wednesday, the northbound onramp at Linden Avenue will be closed.

The southbound onramp at Sheffield Drive will be closed for the duration of the project, with an anticipated reopening date set for 2023. The offramp at Sheffield Drive will be closed for up to 16 months and could reopen by the end of 2021.

The offramp at Carpinteria Avenue will be closed for up to seven weeks and is expected to reopen on March 29. The offramp at Linden Avenue will be closed for five weeks as early as Monday through March 22.

Temporary stop signs will be installed at the intersection of Sheffield Drive and North Jameson Lane for the duration of construction of the Summerland segment. Starting Monday, flaggers will direct traffic as needed during the day on Via Real, between Casitas Pass Road and Linden Avenue, and on Linden Avenue near the 101 to allow crews to transplant palm trees. As needed, the northbound 101 onramp at Linden Avenue will be closed between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Crews will install underground storm drains between Sheffield Drive and North Padaro Lane. Vegetation clearing will continue in preparation for upcoming improvements. Crews have removed old nests, installed visual deterrents and will use auditory deterrents to discourage cormorant nesting within the construction area.

Crews will also continue building footings, installing rebar and pouring concrete for columns, side supports and retaining walls for the new bridges in the median at the Sheffield Drive interchange.

Over the next few weeks, in compliance with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife requirements related to bird nesting, crews will undertake pre-construction work to clear trees and vegetation so that construction can begin on the Padaro segment of the project. The project will add a new, third freeway lane in each direction and new bridges over Toro and Arroyo Parida creeks.

At the South Padaro Lane Undercrossing, the bridge and on- and offramps will be replaced. At the North Padaro Lane Interchange, new on and offramp improvements will be built. There will also be three new sound walls built.

The majority of work will occur in the median and near the South Padaro/Santa Claus Lane on- and offramps.

Following construction, 108 new oak trees will be planted and the center median between Santa Claus and North Padaro lanes will feature the Blue Star Symbol and oak leaves as an update to the Memorial Oaks section to commemorate World War I service.

Crews will continue work on southbound 101 and various ramps. Crews will continue regrading in preparation for ramp improvements for the Carpinteria and Linden avenue southbound offramps. Work will continue on foundation and posts for new signs, as well as clearing vegetation on the northbound side for the next stage of work.

Work is also ongoing on the approach areas and safety barriers near Franklin and Santa Monica creek bridges.

Also, crews will install underground supports for new wall sections on the south side of the 101 between Carpinteria and Santa Ynez avenues. Work will soon progress to building the wall footings and rebar installation.

In addition, a landscaping contractor is working on new irrigation lines and is planting along southbound 101 between Linden Avenue and Casitas Pass Road.

— Mitchell White