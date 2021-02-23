TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Prescribed burning begins

A prescribed pile burning of one to 10 acres near Figueroa Mountain began Monday in an effort to reduce the risk of wildfires.

Officials plan to administer a series of prescribed burns around other forest locations throughout March and April when meteorological conditions are favorable and direct smoke goes away from populated areas. Prescribed burns burn less intensely than wildfires, reduce the risk of wildfires and reduce impacts to watersheds, according to a news release.

The prescribed burn was organized by the Los Padres National Forest with air pollution districts in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties, as well as the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District and the California Air Resources Board.

— Madison Hirneisen