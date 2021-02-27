Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Fire breaks out at encampment

GOLETA — A small vegetation fire broke out Friday afternoon in the 4900 block of San Simeon Drive in Goleta, authorities said.

The fire was reported around 2:15 p.m. Santa Barbara County Fire Department crews responded to the area, also known as the “Granny Flats,” and located a 50-by-50 foot spot fire in the area, said Capt. Daniel Bertucelli, fire spokesman.

Two engines and a battalion chief were able to contain the fire, the cause of which is under investigation.

No injuries were reported and no structures were threatened.

— Mitchell White