TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Suspect arrested in murder case

TANGLEWOOD — Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Tanglewood resident Eladio Herrera, 63, Sunday night on suspicion of killing his wife.

Mr. Herrera was booked at the Southern Branch Jail for murder and is being held on $2 million bail.

Deputies responded to a 9-1-1 call for a domestic dispute at 10:43 p.m. in the 1800 block of Ironwood Drive in Tanglewood, an unincorporated area outside Santa Maria.

When deputies arrived, they contacted Mr. Herrera, who was sitting in a car in front of the residence.

Raquel Zick, the sheriff’s office public information officer, said Mr. Herrera told deputies that he shot his wife, Dolores Reyes, 38, who was inside the residence.

Deputies detained Mr. Herrera, then entered the residence and began attempting life-saving measures on the victim, who sustained what appeared to be several gunshot wounds to the chest. The Santa Barbara County Fire Department and AMR arrived on the scene shortly afterward and took over care of the victim.

Ms. Reyes was pronounced dead at approximately 11:33 p.m.

A sheriff’s volunteer chaplain and a social services worker responded to provide support for the victim’s family members, who were on the scene.

Sheriff’s detectives are continuing their investigation, but do not believe there are any outstanding suspects. The detectives and crime scene technicians remained on scene for several hours to process evidence.

While it appears that the victim died as a result of gunshot wounds, the official cause and manner of death will be determined through a coroner’s investigation. An autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday, and the findings are expected to be finalized in approximately six weeks.

— Dave Mason