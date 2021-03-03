TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Suspects arrested for theft-related crimes





COURTESY PHOTOS

From left, Tyler Adams, Edgar Beltran, Jaclynn Blackwell

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies arrested seven suspects Tuesday at two locations for a string of theft-related crimes in Carpinteria, Santa Barbara and Goleta.

At 6:30 Tuesday morning, deputies responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the area of La Mesa Village Plaza and Santa Rosa Lane in Carpinteria. Upon arrival, they contacted Jason Orth, 23, of Carpinteria, near the vehicle that wasn’t registered to him.

Deputies in the Santa Barbara area then checked with the registered owner in the 5300 block of Traci Drive and found the vehicle was stolen. Mr. Orth was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance (misdemeanor), possession of stolen property (misdemeanor), vehicle theft (felony) and three warrant violations of probations.

Deputies in Carpinteria connected Mr. Orth to a hotel in the 5200 block of Calle Real and responded there for follow-up, where they contacted six additional suspects. Deputies found hundreds of dollars’ worth of stolen items including mail, luggage, bicycles, tools and electronics.





From left, Alissa Diessner, Jason Orth, Corey Thomas

Deputies arrested all six suspects at the hotel, and they are identified as: 28-year-old Jaclynn Blackwell of Carpinteria, 25-year-old Corey Thomas of Lompoc, 30-year-old Luisa Urive of Santa Barbara, 32-year-old Alissa Diessner of Santa Barbara, 22-year-old Tyler Adams of Carpinteria and 31-year-old Edgar Beltran of Long Beach.

All six were transported to the Southern Branch Jail and booked for possession of stolen property (felony), conspiracy (felony) possession of drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor), and possession of a controlled substance (misdemeanor). Mr. Thomas and Mr. Adams were booked for the additional charge of possession of a narcotic controlled substance (misdemeanor).

Later in the day, at 12:30 p.m., deputies responded to Kingston Avenue in Goleta for a report of a stolen vehicle. They located the stolen vehicle two hours later in the area of Princeton and Somerset in Goleta, not far from the hotel. Deputies located items in the stolen vehicle that linked the cases to the previous calls and suspects.

Luisa Urive

All suspects were released without bail pursuant to the local court’s extension of Emergency Rule 4. Deputies are combing through the recovered stolen property to identify owners/victims.

Anyone with any information about these suspects should contact the Carpinteria Sheriff’s Office at 805-568-3399.

— Grayce McCormick