Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Surfer in distressed hospitalized

A surfer was transported to a local hospital on Saturday following reports of a surfer in distress at Rincon Beach, authorities said.

The Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District’s water rescue team was dispatched around 1:20 p.m. to the beach, located adjacent to the Santa Barbara-Ventura county line. Units responded alongside the Ventura County Fire Department, which was first to arrive on scene and immediately began life-saving efforts, according to Fire Marshal Rob Rappaport.

The victim, a man in his 50s, was treated on scene and transported to the hospital. The extent of his injuries were unknown, authorities said.

— Mitchell White

Closures planned for Highway 101 project

As part of the Highway 101 widening project, crews are repaving the base layers for lane and ramp improvements on the southbound lanes and offramps at Carpinteria and Linden Avenues.

CARPINTERIA — Several lane closures are planned this week as work continues on the Linden and Casitas Pass Highway 101 widening project in Carpinteria.

From 9 p.m. tonight to 5 a.m. Monday, one northbound lane will be closed from North Padaro Lane to Sheffield Drive, as well as the offramp at Santa Monica Road. A similar closure will be in place during overnight hours Monday to Friday, according to Caltrans officials.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Thursday, the northbound offramp at Santa Monica Road will be closed, with a detour at the Santa Claus Lane offramp.

From 10 p.m. tonight to 7 a.m. Monday, one southbound lane will be closed from Sheffield Drive to North Padaro Lane. A similar closure will be in place during overnight hours Monday to Friday, which will also include a lane closure from Santa Claus Lane to Casitas Pass Road.

Crews have built the footings, support columns and side supports for the new bridges in the median at the Sheffield Drive interchange.

The southbound onramp at Sheffield Drive will be closed for the duration of the project, with an anticipated reopening date set for 2023. The offramp at Sheffield Drive will be closed for up to 16 months and could reopen by the end of 2021.

The offramp at Carpinteria Avenue will be closed for up to seven weeks and is expected to reopen on March 29. The offramp at Linden Avenue will be closed for five weeks as early as Monday through March 22.

Flaggers will be in place to direct traffic at the Evans Avenue undercrossing during daytime work.

Temporary stop signs will be installed at the intersection of Sheffield Drive and North Jameson Lane for the duration of construction of the Summerland segment.

Crews will install underground storm drains between Sheffield Drive and North Padaro Lane. Vegetation clearing will continue in preparation for upcoming improvements. Crews will remove old safety barriers from the median and then excavate old pavement and soil.

Crews have built the footings, support columns and side supports for the new bridges in the median at the Sheffield Drive interchange.

“As part of the longterm habitat and bird protection plan, biologists and arborists have removed old nests, installed visual deterrents, and will use auditory deterrents to discourage cormorant nesting within the construction area,” read a Caltrans news release. “This effort is to encourage the birds to nest outside the construction zone. At the end of the nesting season, the visual deterrents (beach-ball type balloons, flash tape, etc.) will be removed. Trees will remain as part of the longterm habitat. Biologists are on-site monitoring this effort.”

Construction work is continuing on the new median bridge columns and the bridge span at the Evans Avenue undercrossing.

Crews will also be working on pre-construction activities as needed for the Parado segment of the project, which will add a new, third freeway lane in each direction and new bridges over Toro and Arroyo Parida creeks.

At the South Padaro Lane Undercrossing, the bridge and on- and offramps will be replaced. At the North Padaro Lane Interchange, new on and offramp improvements will be built. There will also be three new sound walls built.

The majority of work will occur in the median and near the South Padaro/Santa Claus Lane on- and offramps.

Following construction, 108 new oak trees will be planted and the center median between Santa Claus and North Padaro lanes will feature the Blue Star Symbol and oak leaves as an update to the Memorial Oaks section to commemorate World War I service.

Crews will continue work on southbound 101 and various ramps. Crews are repaving the base layers for lane and ramp improvements on the southbound lanes and offramps at Carpinteria and Linden Avenues.

Work is also ongoing on the approach areas and safety barriers near Franklin and Santa Monica creek bridges.

Also, crews will install new wall sections on the south side of the 101 between Carpinteria and Santa Ynez avenues. Crews are set to begin installing in-and-out blocks.

In addition, a landscaping contractor is planting and mulching along southbound 101 between Linden Avenue and Casitas Pass Road and Via Real.

For more information on the project, visit www.sbroads.com.

— Mitchell White