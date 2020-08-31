Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Goleta man faces felony DUI charges

DAVE MASON/NEWS-PRESS

A Goleta man is facing felony DUI charges after allegedly colliding with three vehicles, a sign and a fire hydrant at the Santa Barbara Nissan dealership in Goleta last week.

David Mata, 39 of Goleta, is accused of driving his black BMW sedan at high rates of speed on Kellogg Avenue with a 14-year-old male in the passenger seat.

His vehicle collided with three cars at the Nissan Dealership, the dealership’s sign and a fire hydrant, according to Raquel Zick, the public information officer for the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office.

Mr. Mata was arrested and transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with moderate injuries Wednesday night, along with the passenger.

He was booked into the county jail on the following charges: driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in a collision; driving under the influence and causing injury to a minor; and driving on a suspended license for a previous DUI conviction (one in 2013 and another in 2018).

Mr. Mata is scheduled to be arraigned in court on Oct. 27.

–Grayce McCormick

Vehicles at LUSD vandalized

LOMPOC – Eight district vehicles were vandalized late Friday night in a break-in at the Lompoc Unified School District site.

LUSD’s Central Services yard was broken into between 9:30 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. Eight catalytic converters were stolen from the vehicles, making them unable to operate, according to Officer David Garcia at the Lompoc Police Department.

The district vehicles include maintenance trucks and student transportation vans.

This is the second time the school district has been vandalized since the beginning of the school year.

The department has not located a suspect.

–Grayce McCormick