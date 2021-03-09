Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Sheriff’s office investigates suspicious death

LOS OLIVOS — Investigators with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office are looking into a suspicious death reported at 6:12 p.m. Sunday in the 6200 block of Foxen Canyon Road.

The Los Olivos incident was reported as a traffic collision, though deputies did not find a collision. Raquel Zick, the sheriff’s office public information officer, said it’s not unusual to see incidents misreported as traffic collisions.

Investigators closed off the road until around 8:45 a.m. Monday and worked at various times throughout the night.

No additional information is available as the investigation is ongoing.

To leave an anonymous tip, call 805-681-4171 or submit information online at sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip. Detectives may follow up while still assuring anonymity.

— Annelise Hanshaw

Detectives investigate robbery

GOLETA — Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office detectives are seeking the public’s help in tracking down suspects who robbed a convenience store in the 5800 block of Hollister Avenue.

At approximately 11:03 p.m. Friday, deputies were dispatched to the 7-Eleven store in Old Town Goleta for a 9-1-1 call of a burglary that had just occurred. When deputies arrived, they learned the suspects had fled the area and that the victim was not harmed.

Deputies conducted a thorough search of the area but were unable to locate the suspects, said Raquel Zick, the sheriff’s office public information officer.

The investigation has been assigned to detectives who are conducting follow-up on the case.

Detectives are searching for two suspects, but they have not yet released a physical description of the suspects or the weapon used.

Detectives are asking for anyone with information about this crime to call the anonymous tip line at 805-681-4171, or submit information at www.sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip.

— Dave Mason