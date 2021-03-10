Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Man arrested following pursuit

ARTHUR VON WIESENBERGER / NEWS-PRESS

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by its Air Support helicopter on Tuesday morning during a search for a man wanted in connection with a vehicle theft.

SANTA BARBARA — A Santa Barbara man was arrested Tuesday morning following an hours-long search that spanned several neighborhoods in the More Mesa area, authorities said.

Around 7:06 a.m. Tuesday, deputies were dispatched to a report of a subject causing a disturbance at The Point Market at Walnut Shell at the intersection of Hollister Avenue and Walnut Lane. As deputies were en route, the suspect reportedly stole a white flatbed truck and fled towards Turnpike Road along Hollister Avenue, said Raquel Zick, spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

The vehicle was located approximately nine minutes later in the 4700 block of Ashdale Street and the suspect, 33-year-old Jeremiah Scofield, fled from the vehicle on foot.

“Deputies surrounded the area and began searching for the suspect who was shedding clothing as he ran through neighborhoods,” Ms. Zick said. “K9 units and County Air Support responded to assist with the search. The suspect’s information was shared with the public via Twitter and area residents were asked to call 911 if they spotted the suspect. Sheriff’s dispatch received several calls throughout the area of possible sightings of the suspect including a call at 9:26 a.m. from the area of Camino Floral and Orchid Drive reporting a subject who was wrapped in a sheet, matching the description of the suspect. Deputies responded to the area and contacted the suspect in the area of S. Patterson Avenue and More Ranch Road where he was taken into custody.”

Mr. Scofield was booked at the Southern Branch Jail on suspicion of vehicle theft, loitering on private property — both misdemeanors — as well as a violation of probation. He is being held without bail, Ms. Zick said.

The California Highway Patrol handled the stolen vehicle report, and the Sheriff’s Office handled the arrest report.

Deputies received reports that the suspect may have cut through various properties and is encouraging any additional victims to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 805-681-4100.

— Mitchell White

Residents reminded to change batteries in smoke detectors

LOMPOC — The Lompoc City Fire Department is reminding residents that on Sunday, when they set their clocks ahead one hour for daylight savings time, they also need to change the batteries in their smoke detectors and carbon-monoxide detectors.

Daylight savings time begins at 2 a.m. Sunday. The national “Change Your Clock, Change Your Battery” campaign urges people to change the batteries in their smoke alarms and carbon-monoxide detectors at least twice a year at the start and end of daylight savings time, according to a news release.

After putting new batteries in a smoke detector, residents should make sure the detector is working by activating the safety test button. The Lompoc City Fire Department recommends testing smoke detectors at least once a month.

“If there is any doubt regarding the working condition of a smoke detector, it is best to replace it,” Brian Federmann, interim fire chief for the Lompoc City Fire Department, said in a statement.

While smoke detectors can be found in most American homes, many do not work because the battery is dead. Dead batteries are responsible for about 25% of smoke alarm failures, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

“A working smoke detector provides an early warning of a fire, and gives people the critical extra seconds needed to escape,” Chief Federmann said. “This Sunday, when you change your clock, change your battery.”

— Mitchell White

Attempted carjacking suspects sought

GOLETA — The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating two suspects wanted in connection with an attempted carjacking.

The incident was reported around 3:35 p.m. Monday in the area of Depot Road and South Kellogg Avenue. Sheriff’s deputies responded and learned two suspects had forced the victim out of his red Chevy Camaro, assaulted the victim and attempted to steal the vehicle, said Raquel Zick, sheriff’s spokeswoman.

The suspects fled in a gray Chevy Tahoe, which was located unoccupied in the 5700 block of Ekwill Street around 3:48 p.m., Ms. Zick said.

Deputies, K9 units and County Air Support searched the area but were unable to locate the suspects. The victim was treated for minor injuries and the Tahoe was towed from the scene.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to leave an anonymous tip by calling 805-681-4171 or visit www.sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip.

— Mitchell White